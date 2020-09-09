Video Of Bride In Her White Wedding Dress Throwing Punches Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video of a newlywed bride engaging in a brawl has taken the internet by storm. Initially shared by user ‘RickyMEME’ on Reddit, the caption of the video reads “Nothing like a good old punch up to end your wedding day.” Since shared yesterday, the video has left netizens giving mixed reaction in comments with many of demanding more information on the clip.

The video clearly shows a woman dressed up in a white wedding gown and veil throwing punches at a man while another woman is seen lying at a distance. The video also features her husband along with two other men who are seen standing along with the brawling bride.

Amused by the incident, a user wrote, "Didn't have sound on but I knew it was in the UK within 10s of watching it. Can't decide if more impressed with myself or more embarrassed about my country" while another added, "Wait, people skipped out on the wedding because they KNEW something like this would happen?? If I were invited to a shit show wedding I'd want front row seats!" "What was the reason they were fighting?" another inquired.

According to Fox News, the brawl took place at a rugby club in Swansea, South Wales Zoe Dallimore, was still dressed in her white wedding dress and veil as she appeared to tackle the man to the ground in a playing field. The fight occurred shortly after her wedding to now-husband David last week.

'Wasn't engaged in any fight'

Speaking at an interview with The Sun, the 31-year-old bride denied engaging in any kind of fight. In fact, she revealed that she was just trying to break up a fight amongst a group of strangers. She also justified her own presence in the scenario saying that she and her husband decided to walk back from the wedding as it was at a short distance from home but reached the spot.

She then said that after leaving she saw her husband saw a few people arguing outside their wedding reception venue and told them not to spoil the mood. Asked about the woman who appeared to be lying unconscious on the ground at the beginning of the video, the newlywed said that the woman was a friend who fell to the ground after getting sloshed. Saying that the Velcro strap on her shoe got caught, she denied that her friend was engaged in any kind of fight.

