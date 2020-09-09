Groom Plays Video Game At Wedding While Wife Sits With Grim Face

In a bizarre incident that took place in Turkey, a man started playing a video game at his wedding with his bride sitting beside him. The man named Burak took his laptop to his wedding ceremony and started playing Football Manager game despite his wife sitting beside him, the picture of which is going viral on social media platforms. In the viral image, the man, decked-up in a suit can be seen playing the game while his wife, in her wedding dress, can be seen sitting in front of him with a grim face.

Read: Groom Pulls Hilarious Prank On Bride Midway Through Wedding Vows I Watch Here

The 28-year-old was quoted as saying in SPORTbible that he brought his laptop to the wedding because he had prepared a special video about his relationship with his wife, but the size of the file was so huge that it took a little time to set up and that's when he "jokingly" decided to play a game or two in order to kill time. Burak said that if he wasn't joking, his wife could have damaged his laptop.

Read: Elderly Couple Recreates Wedding Day On 60th Anniversary With Unique Photoshoot; See Pics

The post shared on Reddit by a user named u/alakota has garnered more than 2.5k upvotes so far. Netizens have flooded the post with hilarious comments and with some praising the wife for playing along with the joke. "Ah he's all dressed up for a cup final I see...not sure what she thinks she's doing tho," one user wrote. Another user commented, "I like how this picture implies that your wife went along with the joke as far as showing the main menu, but not actually loading up a game."

Read: Lightning Strikes As Groom Makes 2020 Joke At Wedding, Netizens Say Expect The Unexpected

Groom plays a prank on wife

In another bizarre incident, a groom pulled out a hilarious prank on his bride by leaving midway through the vows to consult his friends about his wedding. The hilarious prank was shared on Reddit by user "weddingshaming". In the caption, he asked users if the prank should qualify as an "acceptable joke or a reasonable cause for beheading?"

Read: Ohio Couple Serves Wedding Lunch At Local Shelter, Netizens Hail ‘act Of Kindness’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.