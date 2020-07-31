Video Shows Rat Snakes Battling For Dominance, Netizens Say 'romantic Mode Not Fighting'

A video of a battle between two rat snakes has left netizens with goosebumps. In contrast, there are many who have argued that it was ‘dance of love’ rather than a war. The video posted by Susanta Nanda which shows the fully grown reptiles “fighting for dominance” is now doing rounds of the internet.

Capturing the rare moment, the clip shows the two snakes partially submerged in water, engaged in a death life battle. As the video progresses, they could be seen rising in the air, in a bid to defeat their opponent. The clip ends by showing both, still engaged in the fight, trying to bite each other.

Rat snakes combat for dominance.

Two male fighting to define their territory & defend their mate. pic.twitter.com/FVn2FIXHte — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 31, 2020

Sharing along with the video, Nanda wrote that ‘rat snakes combat for dominance’, and to define their territory and defend their mate. Since shared, the clip has received 5.1 thousand views and nearly 400 likes. The post also left many speculating if it was war at all. Despite Nanda disagreeing, many commented that it was ‘indeed and act of love’ rather than war.

'What's the point?'

One user worte,"I think you are wrong Sir, because in this sawan month this is a common sight. This is actually a romantic act or love making.... Om Namah Shivai" while another remarked," This is not for dominance but mating acrobatics" Yet another comment read," What are the sign that show these are male rat snake?"

This is romantic mode not fighting act — China Muns (@ChinaMuns) July 31, 2020

That’s a wrong perception🙏 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 31, 2020

They look like they are dancing — Msk Srini (@MskSrini) July 31, 2020

Kursi ki ladai....yaha bhi — dhawal kumar srivastava (@dhawalkumar3) July 31, 2020

I think you are wrong Sir, because in this sawan month this is a common sight. This is actually a romantic act or love making.... Om Namah Shivai 🙏 — Anupam Baruah (@lukaanupam) July 31, 2020

What is the point? both are poisonless. — srn 🇮🇳 (@nair_shreekant) July 31, 2020

