‘Cycle Chakki’ Machine Makes Atta While Doing Cardio, Netizens Want One Too

A video of a woman toiling on a gym bicycle doing a hardcore cardio session, meanwhile grinding the flour simultaneously has amazed the internet. In a post shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, a woman can be seen using a unique machine ‘Cycle Chakki’ in the household, that allowed her to work and workout hand in hand. Sharan captioned the video in Hindi hailing the Indian invention that translates to, “Mind-blowing creation. Work while exercise and with a brilliant commentary”. The nearly 2 minutes and 3 seconds footage shows the woman peddling profusely on the stationary bicycle while grinding the flour for the household.

“See, this is kind of a mini-gym that one can install in the house easily. It is really good for your body, and for one's fitness, plus one can also grind flour at the same time, eat fresh flour rotis,” she can be heard saying in the clip. Further, she says, “Anyone can operate it easily, especially women because many do not have enough time at hand to visit gyms or do yoga, so you can install this at home.” In the clip, it can be seen that one would have to put the raw wheat grains, and as the person fuels power in the machine by starting to pedal, what is churned in the machine and comes out as grinder flour. The woman in the clip emphasizes that the machine can be smartly used to churn not just what but also pulses or rice.

ग़ज़ब का आविष्कार. काम भी और कसरत भी. कॉमेंट्री भी शानदार. 👌👍

VC: SM pic.twitter.com/Lg3HBCabzo — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 29, 2020

Netizens hail the 'brilliant' creation

People found the machine to be a brilliant idea and several wanted to instantly procure one. An engineer requested to sell the patent calling it innovative and a game-changer. “Very useful & without Expense with Exercise - in house,” a user wrote. “How it can be purchased?” Asked one other. “Wonderful. At least after getting atta from this process & with hard work, will use it judiciously,” said another. “Very good idea, this is the Indian Brain. Very nice” admired one other user.

Plz patent it. I am an engineer so I know this an invention and importance of it. Plz patent it — Umesh Kayande (@umesh_kayande) August 29, 2020

Please connect me to the seller, would like to buy it. As due to covid I have no earning,no job. Will use it commercially. — Beethoven (@AEhtram) August 29, 2020

Where do I get this? — EEE (@EEandE) September 2, 2020

Truly Creative — Rajesh Jadhav (@RajeshJ60273527) August 29, 2020

Very innovative

Lekin milegi kahan — Arun Jain (@jainofpanipat) August 29, 2020

Sir Kindly Share the information to Order this

Mind blowing Discovery 🙏 — S R Anand pandey (@sampoornanandpa) August 29, 2020

Really awesome — Jyoti Raturi (@raturi_jyoti) August 30, 2020

It is good to have at home . — Ashish (@Ashishgy) August 29, 2020

