Video: Venomous Snake Swimming Inside Pool Leaves Australian Family Shocked | Watch

An Australian family recently was left shocked after they discovered a deadly eastern brown snake swimming inside the overflow channel of their pool. While taking to Facebook, Snake Catchers Adelaide, a group of professionally trained and licensed snake removers, posted the video in which the venomous reptile can be seen chucking lap in the water. They also informed that they had taken care of the snake, which is one of the most poisonous ones in the world.

The caption of the post read, “This beautiful Eastern Brown found a nice place to cool down in the heat at Marino today. Too bad it was in the overflow channel of a family pool!”

Since shared, the video has garnered several likes and comments. Locals commented on the footage, urging people to “keep an eye out” as the “little buggers” are seen to be everywhere. One user said, “They are definitely not afraid of close communities”. Another added, “They need to concrete a slope going in, then whatever slides or crawls in can slide back out”.

‘Gorgeous’ brown snakes

Meanwhile, Snake Catchers Adelaide have posted numerous call-outs for eastern brown snakes, that are native to eastern and central Australia, in the past week. On Monday, the catchers removed a “gorgeous little brown snake” safely from Mawson lakes home. They shared a picture in which the reptile can be seen curled up in the corner of a sliding door frame.

On Saturday, a brown snake was also removed from a tyre near a horse water trough on a rural property in Woodcroft. The group further informed that another eastern brown slithered into a man’s shed as the owner was watering their garden right to it. Last week, a “beautiful” reptile was also spotted in Willaston.

