What Happened To Siegfried & Roy? Read To Know About The Magician Duo's Passing

German-American illusionists Siegfried and Roy have entertained the world for decades with their tricks with white tigers and lions. On Wednesday, a German news agency informed that Siegfried Fischbacher breathed his last in Las Vegas. He was 81-years-old and suffering from pancreatic cancer. Siegfried's long time partner Roy Horn passed away in May 2020 after developing complications because of COVID-19. For all those wondering what happened to Siegfried and Roy, read ahead.

What happened to Siegfried and Roy?

Both the members of Siegfried and Roy are no more now. Siegfried passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer while Roy breathed his in May 2020 after developing complications because of COVID-19. This magician duo is remembered even today for their illusionary tricks with white tigers and lions. They met on a cruise ship first. Later, they both teamed up in 1957 and a decade later, made their Las Vegas debut.

The duo was internationally appreciated for helping save white tigers and lions from extinction. According to a report by The Guardian, their $10 million compound housed several rare animal species. They also sealed a contract with the popular casino resort Mirage in Las Vegas strip.

What happened to Roy Horn?

In 2003, the duo was on the stage as usual gearing for their magic act with a Bengal tiger who was called Montecore. Something set the tiger off and it sank its teeth in Roy Horn's neck. According to a report by Today.com, the tiger weighed 380 pounds and dragged Horn off the stage like a ragged doll. The attack crushed Horn's windpipe and damaged the carotid artery which sends blood to the brain. This incident partially paralysed Horn and put an end to the duo's iconic shows.

There were several theories which made rounds post the attack in 2003. Some claimed that someone in the audience provoked the tiger while some claimed that it was sprayed with a behaviour-altering scent while others went on to claim that it just got distracted. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was investigating the matter back then. In their report which was closed last year, they concluded that no official reason could be found what the animal attacked horn.

Image courtesy- @siegfriedandroy Instagram

