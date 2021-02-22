Video: Woman Rotates 30 Hoops Simultaneously For 35 Seconds, Creates World Record

Mariam Olayiwola, a member of the London based circus arts troupe has created a record of rotating 30 hoops simultaneously for the longest duration i.e 35 seconds. Guinness World Records shared this video on their Instagram page. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 20000 likes. The video has also accumulated a lot of comments from netizens.

The video shared by Guinness World Records opens to show the woman picking up the colourful hoops and spinning them together. The video has left netizens amazed. Guinness World Records have mentioned, "Mariam is a member of Marawa's Majorettes, the London based circus arts troupe". They also wrote, "Mariam wants to dedicate this record attempt to all the girls in her troupe. She hopes to demonstrate the strength and mental resilience required in the circus arts and particularly for all the strong women in the circus arts." Watch the video

Netizens are amazed by the video. They are commenting on the post. One user commented, "They look so cool all spinning together." Another individual wrote, "Well done fella". Another user commented, "How!! I can't even do one". Another person commented, "True beauty". One user wrote, "Queen with emoji". Another user comments, "The amount of torque she is generating will leave supercars behind".

World Record For Largest Afro

A woman from New York has broken the Guinness World record for having the largest Afro in the female category. As defined by the Oxford Dictionary, Afro is a hairstyle in which naturally kinky or tightly curled hair is styled in such a way as to stand out all around the head. Usually, an Afro grows to several centimetres but that Simone Williams grew to a miraculous length of 20.5 cm, the width of 22.5 cm and 1.48 in circumference.

Speaking to the Guinness World Record, Simone, a fashion designer by profession said that she was also inspired by the previous record holder, Aevin Dugas who held the record for eight years. At the time she came across Aevin's feat Simone did not think that her hair was anywhere close to hers, but she thought of attempting the record after people’s increased comments on her “voluminous hair”.

