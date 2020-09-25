Good News: Pup Who Was Left All Decked Up After Adopter's No Show Gets A New Home

Vincente the pup from a Colombian animal charity named ‘Fundación Rescátame’ was all set to get adopted early in September when he was all decked up in a tuxedo. Sadly, the family never arrived to take the pup to his new home. However, Vincente has now been adopted and netizens cannot get any happier for the adorable pup.

Vincente gets adopted

Uploading his image on Instagram, the charity said in the caption that the pup was all ready to go to his new home but his potential parents cancelled his adoption. The caption read, “Vincente was left all dressed up and excited, ready for adoption. His supposed adopter never came to pick him up. Just as he was ready for a home, all bathed, they cancelled the adoption (sic)”.

Read: Good News: Nanny Jumps In Front Of A Speeding Car To Save Life Of Two Kids

After uploading the image on Instagram, the pup received immense love from the netizens and his image invited almost 95K likes. Netizens also offered to adopt the adorable pup. The image showed the pup with innocent eyes, wearing a tuxedo and netizens poured all their love on him.

Read: Good News: 106-yr-old Defeats COVID-19; Man Builds Mini Rainforest; Blind Dog Gets Friend

Few days after this, the agency uploaded a new image of Vincente on Instagram, however, this time he was not alone. The pup was with his new family. A lady was seen lovingly holding the pup and a child was seen standing right next to them. Taking to Instagram, the agency wrote, "We want to tell you that Vicente has already been adopted by a beautiful family that will love him for life. Thanks to all the interested people, we never thought that his story would go this far (sic)".

Read: Good News: Couple Who Met On Balconies During COVID Lockdown Set To Tie Knot

Also Read: Good News: 106-yr-old Defeats COVID-19; Man Builds Mini Rainforest; Blind Dog Gets Friend

(Image Credits: Instagram/rescatamebogota)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.