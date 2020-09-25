Good News: Nanny Jumps In Front Of A Speeding Car To Save Life Of Two Kids

Marina Fuentes, who works as a nanny, is being applauded all across the internet for jumping in front of a speeding car to protect 2 children. She was taking care of the children when the driver drove through the sidewalk in a neighbourhood in Washington DC on September 15. According to the reports by People Magazine, the car was being driven by a suspect who had stolen it.

On noticing the speeding car, Fuentes quickly jumped in front of the children to protect them. After this incident, the Metropolitan Police Department released a press release saying, “At approximately 4:55 pm, a delivery driver left his vehicle running unattended at the listed location. The suspect entered the vehicle and began to flee. As the suspect fled the scene, he lost control of the vehicle and struck the delivery driver, an adult female and two juveniles”. The police department also released a video footage that shows the suspect after the crash. According to the caption of the video, the police is seeking assistance in identifying him.

Fuentes has undergone an operation and is currently recovering in the hospital. She does not know when she will be able to go back to work. A campaign on GoFundMe has been organised for Fuentes. Money accumulated by the campaign will help give her and her family some financial support. As of now, $30,000 has been raised. According to the description of the fundraiser, Fuentes has suffered multiple broken bones and needs several surgeries. However, the doctors think she will be able to mostly recover in 6 months. The description further read, "Because Marina won't be able to work during that time, we want to join together with the other supportive family, friends and neighbors to raise money that she can use for her mortgage and other expenses," reads the fundraiser description".

In a separate incident, a biker and his spontaneity saved the life of a child. The 25 seconds short video clip begins with the biker riding his bike as he comes across a cradle that is seen crossing the road right in front of the bike. As the video moves further, we see the biker quickly stopping his bike as he runs towards the cradle, dropping his bag to save the child’s life. The video has been captured by a CCTV camera. Towards the end of the video, we see the mother of the child coming towards the cradle as the biker safely hands over the child to her.

