Viral: Android Users Flood Twitter With Memes After IOS Users Get Voice Note Tweet Feature

Twitter has recently launched a new and exciting feature of recording an audio tweet on the app and sharing it on their timeline. The feature has been added for only the iOS users. This has led to Twitter erupting with memes and jokes about how Android users are devoid of the feature, and all are funnier than the next.

Android Users Are Risk Takers

The new feature of Twitter for iOS users allows them to record a 140-second long audio tweet. They can also add 280 characters along with the audio tweet, thus giving a user more scope to give information. Twitter shared that once a person reaches the limit of words on a tweet, the new voice tweet automatically starts. This creates a thread. Once the person is done, they can end the recording and go back to the compose screen to tweet.

This feature was only added for Twitter for iPhone app and thus only iOS users will be able to enjoy its benefits. This has triggered all the Android users on the social media app. A torrent of hilarious jokes and memes followed this announcement. Android users claimed how they also deserve the feature and did nothing wrong to be treated unjustly. A Twitter user also went ahead and said ‘Android lives matter’. A Samsung user wrote how everyone who uses the company’s phone is already a risk-taker. Now they cannot even use the voice note feature.

Samsung users are the greatest risk takers. How can you be using a phone that the screen is more expensive than the phone itself and now you can't even do twitter VN because you're using android😪😂 — HISLORDSHIP (@HislordshipB) June 18, 2020

Android lives matters okay! — Hèŕmośä čhïćä👸🖇💙 (@aminarh_calton) June 18, 2020

Here are some other hilarious memes:

*Audio clip-tweets*



Twitter to Android users - pic.twitter.com/y9aZzTIfKq — Dipen (@iDipen_) June 18, 2020

#Twitter new Audio Recording feature to iOS users only.

Meanwhile Android users :: pic.twitter.com/eM5vTT27nN — 🔥 ∱∪ℕκγβαβα 🔥 (@nillkool9) June 17, 2020

*Twitter made the voicenote only available for iPhone users*



Android users: pic.twitter.com/qRBGRLRCds — Sapphire™🔥 (@_just_sapphire) June 17, 2020

Twitter arguments about to be real LOUD with these voice notes now huh !?🤣 — QUEEN IVD 👑 (@IvorianDoll_) June 17, 2020

iPhone users on Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/MA62dvf8YL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 17, 2020

Twiter :We are doing our best to extend the voice note feature to android Phones



Their best :👇👇👇😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rOfl8gr2W7 — Gulu's ViP™ (@UsualSpy) June 18, 2020

As per a news article, Twitter shared how sometimes 280 characters are not enough and conversations can get lost. This feature will add a more human touch in the way Twitter is used. Tweets in the voice of the user will make the tweet more personal.

How to use the Voice note feature on Twitter:

In order to share the voice note, one has to open the tweet composer which has the wavelengths icon ready for use. Tapping this, one can record what they want to tweet. After the tweet is recorded, people will be able to add 280 written characters to it as well. For a person who has to listen to the recording, one has to tap the image. iOS users will have the audio in a new window and they will also be able to scroll through the app while listening to the tweet. The only thing Android users can now do is wait for the feature to come to their phones as well.

(Source: Sagar, Sapphire and Dipen on Twitter)

