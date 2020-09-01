Viral Challenge Urges Dog Parents To Stop Petting & See Their Pet's Reaction; Check Out

The micro-blogging site Twitter has often amused its users with quirky content. On August 31, a video was shared on Twitter, under a handle named "Humor And Animals", in which a girl introduced a challenge for the dog parents. In the viral video, she was seen petting a dog, who belongs to the Rottweiler breed. As the video progressed further, she stopped petting the dog to see its reaction.

Viral dog challenge

In the video, the pet dog waited for a while and later chinned up his head to request her for continuing petting. As the video ended, the girl was seen planting a kiss on her dog while showering the dog with a warm hug. She also urged the viewers, who have a pet dog, to do the same, as the test on the screen of video read, "Challenge: stop petting your dog and see their reaction". Scroll down to catch the adorable reaction of her pet dog.

i think mom's hand broke

(nala_the_needy_rottie IG) pic.twitter.com/MvPtYcrlnD — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 30, 2020

The video, shared on August 31, managed to bag more than 551k views; and is still counting. The video-post has more than 44.7k likes and more than 8.8k Twitter users have re-shared it. While a section of Twitterati went gaga over the reaction of the dog, a few took the challenge and shared the video of their dog.

A user wrote, "If I stop petting my dog I get pawed till I continue she even pawes me in the face once" while another asserted, "I already do that :p her tail goes wild and she starts to grab my hands to pet her some more". Here are a few dog videos shared in the comments section of the post.

Other Dog videos shared by users

Cuando el que me gusta me dice que se tiene que ir. pic.twitter.com/cVuy4Jc1pC — Sophie Hatter. (@OtraCojteMas) June 1, 2017

The viral videos featuring dogs or other animals often win hearts on the internet. A couple of days back, a Twitter handle named Welcome To Nature shared a dog video, wherein four poodles were seen joining their owner as he performed rope skipping. The handle tweeted the video and wrote, "Cuties enjoying the time of their lives. Apologies for the low-quality video".

