Viral Memes Memes Of The Week; From Myntra Logo To Dogecoin Inflation

Memes, as per an article on Medium, have proven to be effective avenues of communication and agents of social change at a macro level. It is also a known fact that every new happening in any corner around the world has proven to be the fodder of memes, which would eventually get made and go viral on the internet. The week that went by is no different. The past week saw Myntra changing its logos because its design upset a handful of activists, meme-worthy developments on the popular television show, Sasural Simar Ka, and the set of memes triggered by a Tweet through which Murali Vijay was seen congratulating Dinesh Kartik for his most recent victory. A handful of those memes that were made by the netizens can be found below.
After allegations by a women's rights activist that the logo of the popular online shopping destination, Myntra, bore resemblance to the shape of bare-bodied lady, the brand was forced to change their graphic. While the issue may have been taken care almost instantly, somewhere in a far distant corner of the internet, the meme-makers saw it as an opportunity of showing off their creativity. Some of those memes can be found below.
The Truth has been spoken ❤️ #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/zt0SlpSp4i— Anuraag (@Anuraag046) January 30, 2021
Everybody is talking about Myntra logo, meanwhile Gmail logo:#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/bMGQC5KRma— Ratnesh (@ratn3sh) January 30, 2021
After #MyntraLogo controversy— 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐮 𝟗.𝟎 (@Keshu_02) January 30, 2021
I’m also filing petition against Renault's logo 😒 pic.twitter.com/L46CTeQG84
Starbucks logo is also awful. Shows women in poor light. #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/GUZSHr3JA8— Kana🇮🇳❁ #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether (@Kanatunga) January 30, 2021
Myntra has changed its logo. Meanwhile the old Logo!!#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/7CJsaf9h4G— Zuzer Pardawala (@zuzerpardawala) January 30, 2021
In probably what will be considered to be one of the most unusual and bizarre sequences in the history of Indian television, a senior character on one of India's most popular television shows, Sasural Simar Ka, was seen choking her on-screen family member to death. The scene, which tried to communicate that what transpired was merely an accident, ended with the former leaving the latter unconscious on the floor. What came after that is a myriad of hilarious memes that can be found below.
January 29, 2021
That's the face of a murderer right there... pic.twitter.com/MfC4RMsazw— MCLovesCheesecakeToo (@MCLOVESWINTER) January 29, 2021
Cringe Indian soap operas are a great source of national embarrassment.— Avinash Jain (@avinashjain) January 30, 2021
This is slightly better bakwas, you should see this next level bakwas.😆😆 pic.twitter.com/wblbwneHhH— Rajesh Reddy (@pinakasharangaG) January 30, 2021
INDIA!!!...We already talked about this! Dats not how cloth works!!! xO Lolhttps://t.co/EQd6dGI25n— Snappy Pants (@Snappy_Pants) January 29, 2021
The memes made on the recent congratulatory tweet by Murali Vijay for Dinesh Karthik has also proven to be one of those things which has been opined on by Internet meme dwellers through their creation. The memes below see the netizens making light of the development from each and every possible facet. The viral memes can also be found on the meme maker's respective Twitter handles.
So after not congratulating DK for nidhas trophy win ,this time he tagged DK . Good. Bas itna 'Social Distancing ' rakhna .— अक्षय कुमार (@AkshayVats_) February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
Full friendship baaji pic.twitter.com/TnpR8zLX1Q— आदित्य प्रजापति (@TheHinduAditya) February 1, 2021
January 31, 2021
DK be like pic.twitter.com/EkAk6grPnl— Piyush Kumar (@iPiyushK) February 1, 2021
As is known to many, quite recently, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his desire to create an artificial monkey brain and assemble an army of the same who are even proficient at gaming. Needless to say, just like other tweets by Musk in the past, this one too inspired the members to show what they thought of it through their creations. A handful of those viral memes can be found below.
Then this happens...Cesar takeover pic.twitter.com/N7IsdujK3v— swayday1 (@swaydaygaming) February 1, 2021
Seen enough movies to know where this is going pic.twitter.com/Tp9neJFgZw— Clinton (@DECWH0) February 1, 2021
It's only a matter of time... pic.twitter.com/0537UyPGvz— Sophie (@journo_sophie) February 1, 2021
Now all we need is someone to get struck my lightning with chemicals to become The Flash— sɴᴀᴠᴏs 💤(Soon Opening) (@Snav0s) February 1, 2021
Government: "get the vaccine so we can end the pandemic quickly."— Zack Brangen💀🍓 (@ZBrag101) February 1, 2021
People: "No way, you want to plant chips in our brains."
Elon Musk: "I literally want to plant chips in your brains."
People: "yes daddy musk." pic.twitter.com/inFZLi8Q1C
The long-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong divided the netizens into two factions, namely Team Godzilla and Team Kong. But, little did anyone know that a trailer about two monsters confronting each other would inspire memes like the one that can be seen below. Read on to see the netizen's hilarious take on it.
I'm pro-Kong but this made me laugh. #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/JPvkKXoZoz— Holidaze Halloween 🎃 (@QueenHalloweenW) February 2, 2021
About the other day... 🤣#gamedev #indiedev #code #coding #indie #indiedev #indiegames #unity #games #follow #videogame #gaming #developer #meme #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/fKunNvUOf2— Adrián Corbalán (@corbenadrian) February 1, 2021
Repeating myself, but it's too good #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/RaMMMImW13— Karen Walker (@Walker_KM) January 30, 2021
59 days till #GodzillaVsKong— Kaiju Network (@KaijuNetwork) January 31, 2021
2 MONTHS! pic.twitter.com/SxAJUa4bYT
A battle for the ages#Godzilla #kong #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/XcTAiL2sGx— Elzyyy (@Elzrydo) February 4, 2021
The latest hashtag which is going by the name of #IndiaAgainstPropaganda also has, much to the surprise of Netizens, inspired memes. Diverting from the main topic that the hashtag is about, one can see that the internet users are attempting to provide comic relief while the officials on the higher up are attempting to do something about their ideological differences. See those tweets below.
Our Hero Their Hero#IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/taR4w4R8cM— Neha Beniwal (@NehaBeniwal18) February 5, 2021
Farmers lives after tweet of Greta thunderbird 😂, Rihanna and Mia ji 🙏.#IndiaUnited #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether pic.twitter.com/Dqhi3hAyf7— Srikar (@srikar2k40) February 5, 2021
Me watching left vs right#Toolkit #IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/ZIZ5J2uKI3— Sai Krishna (@skrismra) February 5, 2021
Not gonna let these rioters do it again.#UnitedAgainstKhalistan#ChakkaJaamNahiHoga #चक्काजाम_नही_होगा #चक्का_जाम_नहीं_होगा #खालिस्तानी_मांगे_कुटाई #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaWithModi #farmerswithmodi #RihannaSoldOut #RihannaSupportsKhalistaniTerrorists #GretaThunbergExposed pic.twitter.com/8yCAe7rQkj— Amitesh Dwivedi (@AmiteshDwived16) February 6, 2021
Feeling sad for swara Bhaskar#18cr#AntiNationalBollywood #IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/3lmnEm9b9Y— अंकित जायसवाल🇮🇳 (@BeimaanBaniyaa) February 5, 2021
The meteoric rise of the price of Dodgecoin, a cryptocurrency much like Bitcoin, also paved the way for some opinions on the part of the netizens through memes. In addition to that, the unprecedented inflation of the rates was seen being used by the Twitterati in a myriad of contexts. Read on to see.
I really didn’t think 2021 would start with me buying dog-themed cryptocurrency, but here we are.. to the moon doge. #DOGE #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/GRVxsTPNfG— steveedwards 🏴 (@StephenLloydd) January 29, 2021
#dogecoin is fun, the internet told me to invest and so far I've made £10 pic.twitter.com/drg27ALbY9— D.Lightman (@HakswithEthics) January 29, 2021
Good Morning! Woke from a wild night of watching my money make money. It took a dip but the plans to go to the moon are back on. First class tickets to the moon seem to be in order! #DOGE #Dogecoin #dogecointoadollar #dogearmy #ToTheMoon @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/I4CtbfuONA— SuaveFatty (@SuaveFatty) January 29, 2021
Me checking my #dodgecoin every minute pic.twitter.com/Hn0EDOzkMB— FiF Wilson 🇬🇭 (@iamfifwilson) January 29, 2021
