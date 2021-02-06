Viral Memes Memes Of The Week; From Myntra Logo To Dogecoin Inflation

Memes, as per an article on Medium, have proven to be effective avenues of communication and agents of social change at a macro level. It is also a known fact that every new happening in any corner around the world has proven to be the fodder of memes, which would eventually get made and go viral on the internet. The week that went by is no different. The past week saw Myntra changing its logos because its design upset a handful of activists, meme-worthy developments on the popular television show, Sasural Simar Ka, and the set of memes triggered by a Tweet through which Murali Vijay was seen congratulating Dinesh Kartik for his most recent victory. A handful of those memes that were made by the netizens can be found below.

Myntra Logo memes:

After allegations by a women's rights activist that the logo of the popular online shopping destination, Myntra, bore resemblance to the shape of bare-bodied lady, the brand was forced to change their graphic. While the issue may have been taken care almost instantly, somewhere in a far distant corner of the internet, the meme-makers saw it as an opportunity of showing off their creativity. Some of those memes can be found below.

Everybody is talking about Myntra logo, meanwhile Gmail logo:#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/bMGQC5KRma — Ratnesh (@ratn3sh) January 30, 2021

After #MyntraLogo controversy

I’m also filing petition against Renault's logo 😒 pic.twitter.com/L46CTeQG84 — 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐮 𝟗.𝟎 (@Keshu_02) January 30, 2021

Starbucks logo is also awful. Shows women in poor light. #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/GUZSHr3JA8 — Kana🇮🇳❁ #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether (@Kanatunga) January 30, 2021

Myntra has changed its logo. Meanwhile the old Logo!!#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/7CJsaf9h4G — Zuzer Pardawala (@zuzerpardawala) January 30, 2021

2) Sasural Simar Ka Memes:

In probably what will be considered to be one of the most unusual and bizarre sequences in the history of Indian television, a senior character on one of India's most popular television shows, Sasural Simar Ka, was seen choking her on-screen family member to death. The scene, which tried to communicate that what transpired was merely an accident, ended with the former leaving the latter unconscious on the floor. What came after that is a myriad of hilarious memes that can be found below.

That's the face of a murderer right there... pic.twitter.com/MfC4RMsazw — MCLovesCheesecakeToo (@MCLOVESWINTER) January 29, 2021

Cringe Indian soap operas are a great source of national embarrassment. — Avinash Jain (@avinashjain) January 30, 2021

This is slightly better bakwas, you should see this next level bakwas.😆😆 pic.twitter.com/wblbwneHhH — Rajesh Reddy (@pinakasharangaG) January 30, 2021

INDIA!!!...We already talked about this! Dats not how cloth works!!! xO Lolhttps://t.co/EQd6dGI25n — Snappy Pants (@Snappy_Pants) January 29, 2021

Murali Vijay & Dinesh Karthik Memes:

The memes made on the recent congratulatory tweet by Murali Vijay for Dinesh Karthik has also proven to be one of those things which has been opined on by Internet meme dwellers through their creation. The memes below see the netizens making light of the development from each and every possible facet. The viral memes can also be found on the meme maker's respective Twitter handles.

So after not congratulating DK for nidhas trophy win ,this time he tagged DK . Good. Bas itna 'Social Distancing ' rakhna . — अक्षय कुमार (@AkshayVats_) February 1, 2021

DK be like pic.twitter.com/EkAk6grPnl — Piyush Kumar (@iPiyushK) February 1, 2021

Elon Musk's Cyborg Monkey Memes:

As is known to many, quite recently, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his desire to create an artificial monkey brain and assemble an army of the same who are even proficient at gaming. Needless to say, just like other tweets by Musk in the past, this one too inspired the members to show what they thought of it through their creations. A handful of those viral memes can be found below.

Seen enough movies to know where this is going pic.twitter.com/Tp9neJFgZw — Clinton (@DECWH0) February 1, 2021

It's only a matter of time... pic.twitter.com/0537UyPGvz — Sophie (@journo_sophie) February 1, 2021

Now all we need is someone to get struck my lightning with chemicals to become The Flash — sɴᴀᴠᴏs 💤(Soon Opening) (@Snav0s) February 1, 2021

Government: "get the vaccine so we can end the pandemic quickly."



People: "No way, you want to plant chips in our brains."



Elon Musk: "I literally want to plant chips in your brains."



People: "yes daddy musk." pic.twitter.com/inFZLi8Q1C — Zack Brangen💀🍓 (@ZBrag101) February 1, 2021

Godzilla Vs Kong Memes:

The long-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong divided the netizens into two factions, namely Team Godzilla and Team Kong. But, little did anyone know that a trailer about two monsters confronting each other would inspire memes like the one that can be seen below. Read on to see the netizen's hilarious take on it.

#IndiaAgainstPropaganda Memes:

The latest hashtag which is going by the name of #IndiaAgainstPropaganda also has, much to the surprise of Netizens, inspired memes. Diverting from the main topic that the hashtag is about, one can see that the internet users are attempting to provide comic relief while the officials on the higher up are attempting to do something about their ideological differences. See those tweets below.

Dodgecoin memes:

The meteoric rise of the price of Dodgecoin, a cryptocurrency much like Bitcoin, also paved the way for some opinions on the part of the netizens through memes. In addition to that, the unprecedented inflation of the rates was seen being used by the Twitterati in a myriad of contexts. Read on to see.

I really didn’t think 2021 would start with me buying dog-themed cryptocurrency, but here we are.. to the moon doge. #DOGE #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/GRVxsTPNfG — steveedwards 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@StephenLloydd) January 29, 2021

#dogecoin is fun, the internet told me to invest and so far I've made £10 pic.twitter.com/drg27ALbY9 — D.Lightman (@HakswithEthics) January 29, 2021

Good Morning! Woke from a wild night of watching my money make money. It took a dip but the plans to go to the moon are back on. First class tickets to the moon seem to be in order! #DOGE #Dogecoin #dogecointoadollar #dogearmy #ToTheMoon @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/I4CtbfuONA — SuaveFatty (@SuaveFatty) January 29, 2021

