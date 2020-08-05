Ten-year-old Bruce Lee Fan Dedicates Himself To Become The 'Mini Bruce Lee'; See Pic

A ten-year-old Japanese school boy named Ryusei Imai recently became an internet sensation after his photos went viral on social media. Ryusei Imai already has half a million followers on Instagram thanks to his likeness to the martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The ten-year-old boy was apparently such a huge fan of Bruce Lee that he dedicated himself to becoming just like his icon. Even though he is only ten years old, Ryusei Imai has the muscularity of a martial arts master just like Bruce Lee.

Viral ten-year-old boy being calling a 'Mini' Bruce Lee on social media

[Image from @ryuseiimai0416 Instagram]

Above is an image from Ryusei Imai's official Instagram page. Ryusei's profile is handled by his father, who is also a huge fan of Bruce Lee. Ryusei Imai lives in Nara in south-central Honshu and has been watching Bruce Lee's films since he was just a year old.

Speaking to Barcroft TV, Ryusei Imai revealed that he wanted to "be as cool as Bruce Lee". The young ten-year-old boy also stated that he wanted to "move as fast" as the legendary martial arts master. The young kid's parents often showed his Bruce Lee's classic films. Ryusei Imai's father soon noticed that his young son was capable of perfectly replicating Bruce lee's nunchaku scenes. That is when Ryusei's father realized that his son was special.

Speaking to the same portal, Ryusei's father stated that Bruce Lee used to say "don't think, feel". Ryusei's father then claimed that he could feel the same aura from his own son's face. The Mini Bruce Lee's father added that his son's dedication to the martial arts master was "the coolest," as they both were huge fans of Bruce Lee.

The father also revealed that Ryusei trained every day to obtain his muscular body. Each morning, the boy does stretches and floor exercises, including the notorious one-handed push-ups on his knuckles. He also runs every day to maintain his stamina. Ryusei has even featured on Japanese television. The young boy also gets a lot of attention in school, as each time he changes his clothes, his friends tell him that his "muscles are great".

[Promo from @ryuseiimai0416 Instagram]

