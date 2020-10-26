Viral Video: Green Needle Vs Brainstorm - What Can You Hear In This Clip?

Back in 2018, a sound clip went viral and triggered the debate on whether the audio said Yanny or Laurel. Now, the recent mind-bender that is going viral is a TikTok video that has social media divided into whether they hear Green Needle or Brainstorm. Take a look at this viral post.

Green Needle vs Brainstorm

You can hear "Brainstorm" or "Green Needle" based on whichever one you think about.



Pure black magic. We're well past 'Yanny' and 'Laurel'! pic.twitter.com/mgtss1lrtO — Tomango (@tomangoUK) May 17, 2018

Tiktok user @emilysophie.m shared a video that has a background sound on July 25. The video sees the user point towers two bubbles, one of which reads GREEN NEEDLE while the other reads BRAINSTORM. There is also a third bubble on the video that says, “You will only hear the word you’re reading.” The video went viral on several platforms and had the netizens divided about what they heard and also shocked about how they actually heard what they said.

Her caption with the video reads – “Watch it twice and try both words 🙌 ##mindblown ##greenneedle ##brainstorm ##greenneedleorbrainstorm.” In the video, a digitized voice speaks either of the two words that depend on what you read or who you ask. The video has numerous comments which see people being shocked and even being spooked. As per Buzzfeed some of the comments read, “Okay this is freaking me out, what the heck?”; “WITCHCRAFT!!!!” and another comment was “You don’t even need to look at anything. Close your eyes and think of the word you want to hear. This is a trip.”

American Rapper Ice-T took to his Twitter to share the video as he wrote along with it - “Ok…. This shit is Spooky as F! I did it 5 times”. Basketball icon Rex Chapman responded to the Tweet as he said, “Same” and put along with it 4 mind-blown emojis. The post has over 830 comments and 2.1k retweets.

What does the viral video actually say?

The same Green needle vs Brainstorm video also went viral at the time of the Laurel vs Yanny debate back in 2018. The viral video is from a 2014 toy review video by the YouTube user Domsrider, where he demonstrates the audio function of the Ben10 inspired toy Omnitrix. And if you are actually wondering what it says, then the answer is Brainstorm, which was one of the characters in the series.

