Viral Video Shows Pakistan PM Imran Khan ‘crying For Nation’; Netizens Unsparing

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a viral video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing rounds on social media. The video claims that Imran Khan is sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand and is sad and crying over the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. But later once the video nears the end a new twist is added. Here is the video below.

Exceptional camera work indeed. pic.twitter.com/T54d4ST4PQ — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 15, 2020

Netizens react

Reacting to the video netizens have expressed their views over why was Khan crying.

He cried for debt waiver to IMF. IMF waived 25 countries loan except Pakistan 🤭🤭 — Sachin Panwar सचिन पँवार 🇮🇳 (@RealSachin95) April 15, 2020

I LIKE it 😅😅 !! The cameraman & the model ... what combo 👍👍 — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) April 16, 2020

When world bank don't give u loan pic.twitter.com/H9nx1vAcpJ — Jay 🇮🇳 (@jaygohil13_) April 15, 2020

Pulitzer worthy footage!😂😂😂 — Nastik Nirishwarwadi (@amogh_astra) April 16, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan approached 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic. The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 5,988, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Qureshi dials Chinese counterpart on debt relief

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to seek China’s support for a global initiative to give debt relief to developing countries that are fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Foreign Office in a statement said that Qureshi underlined that the COVID-19 had a devastating impact on global economy and its aftermath was far more severe than the great depression.

“The impact on the developing countries would be most severe,” he said, adding that keeping these factors in view, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world community to work for providing debt relief to the developing countries.

The foreign minster sought China’s support for the initiative, including at the G-20 platform. The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world's poorest nations as they struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Finance ministers of the G-20 group of major economies, which includes the US, China, India and others, said they will immediately put on hold poor countries' obligations to service debt they owe.

