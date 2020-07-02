Memes on employee urinating in beer tank go viral, non drinkers have the last laugh

A viral claim about Budweiser beer company has been doing rounds on social media that states some employees have been urinating inside beer tanks for the past 10 years. Upon fact-checking, Republic World discovered that the claim is false and that it was published on a satirical website Foolishumor.com, which was then picked up by several media houses. Foolishumor.com is known for publishing fictitious stories for entertainment purposes. A section of people on social media have started flooding the internet with memes and jokes.

#Budweiser

People reading news while drinking it :- pic.twitter.com/0uzytsxMtn — Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) July 2, 2020

Budweiser CEO :- #Budweiser pic.twitter.com/nDC45zxdsv — Sarcastic Pandit ðŸ¤˜ (@pandit_hoon__bc) July 2, 2020

The article was published on Foolishumor's website on June 30. In the article, the website claims that it had the opportunity to interview one of the employees who has recognized pissing during the years that he worked for Budweiser. His name is Richard Wood, he is 64 years old, and he declares that he did it "just for fun". Certain media houses picked up the story and quoted the piece claiming that an employee of beer brand Budweiser has been urinating in Budweiser beer tanks for the last 12 years. The reports then took boomed on Twitter with people started sharing memes and jokes.

Media reports said that 34-year-old Walter Powell (name changed due to anonymity) has admitted in a report that he has been peeing in Budwiser beer tanks right before they go for bottling. Media reports further stated that Walter Powell has claimed that he has been peeing in beer tanks only at Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, CO), where he reportedly works and that the remaining Budwiser beers bottled in other cities are safe from his pee. The articles were obviously false because they had taken a fictitious report published by Foolishumor.com as their source.

