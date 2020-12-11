Viral Video Of Dolphins Swimming In Water At Vashi Creek Wins Netizens' Hearts

Ever since the COVID-19-induced lockdowns have forced humans inside their homes, many animals and creatures that were hardly seen in certain areas before have started to reappear. Recently, a video emerged on social media where dolphins can be seen having fun in the waters in Mumbai. The video was shared online by Twitter user Sanjay Jog, who captioned the footage, "Dolphins enjoying swimming in Vashi creek".

The 25-second-long clip apparently shot from Vashi Railway Bridge, has garnered more than 17,000 views since being shared on December 9. Netizens have flooded the post with heartwarming comments and messages, with some crediting the lockdown for the return of the dolphins. One user went on to claim that the return of dolphins in Mumbai waters is proof that humans have been abusing the environment all this long.

"When humans are locked up and prevented from polluting nature you get to enjoy these sights. Just goes to show what we humans have done to the planet. We are responsible for all the disasters that befall us," one user commented. "This shouldn't be shared.....people will start a search of it.....please keep your feet behind and let them at where they are," another wrote taking a jibe at people who exploit animals for personal gains.

It's a proof that we have been abusing the environment. Now that die to lockdown there is less pollution and less activities in the sea. These endangered species are feeling safe to move around more freely. It's a lesson to be learnt but we don't care about anyone but us... — Sandeep Pradhan (@sandy71076) December 11, 2020

I wish safety for that dolphin. He shouldn't come in sight of fish mafia. — ranjita (@ranjitaraut) December 11, 2020

This is super awesome 🐬😍 — Dee Agni™ (@dee_agni) December 11, 2020

Wonderful great to watch. — Shailesh Bagwe (@bagwe3) December 10, 2020

Need to maintain Good Environment as well — SWAPNESH WANI (@swapyrock) December 11, 2020

The Vashi Railway bridge, from where the video was apparently shot, is a road bridge that connects Navi Mumbai to the city of Mumbai. The bridge was constructed in the 1990s over the Thane Creek that isolates Mumbai city from mainland India. The creek is also known for being a regular spot of migratory birds, who visit India annually from Russia, Siberia, and other cold regions.

