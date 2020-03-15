Video Of Toddler Comforting Dog During A Thunderstorm Win Hearts, Netizens Go Aww

Video of a toddler comforting his dog during a thunderstorm has taken the internet by storm. The one-minute-long clip features a toddler in the bathroom who can be seen trying to comfort his dog. The adorable video also shows the diaper-wearing kid constantly babbling and hugging the canine in a bid to console it.

This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you'll see today 💕💕💕

pic.twitter.com/HD6rdLuE7z — Akki (@akkitwts) March 14, 2020

'Some heroes wear Huggies'

The adorable video has captured netizens hearts garnering over 19 thousand likes and 600 thousand views. It also received a variety of comments from netizens. While many users lauded the relationship that the two shared, others called it the "best thing on the internet." One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing this. That boy is going to grow up to be a GOOD person." Yet another wrote, "Thanks for the moment of sweetness in a chaotic day!"

So much compassion in that little body! ❤️❤️❤️ — Helene Lefebvre🇨🇦🆘️ (@HeleneLefebvr12) March 14, 2020

Dogs and kids.

Best judges of character. — #CorpoJoe has got to Go Down (@RebusCornpone) March 14, 2020

Needed this today!! After evacuating our bldg today for gas leak and worries over Coronavirus and feelings of insecurity, this is just what the Dr. ordered. Thank you Akki for spreading joy everyday. — Misocute 🆘🐩📸🐩 🆘 (@Misocute2626) March 14, 2020

Because that good boy will be there for that child tis his last days...trust — Boston Knick (@BostonKnick) March 14, 2020

Sometimes we adults need lessons from the children — blu_audrey23 (@blu_audrey23) March 14, 2020

On the one hand yes, on the other child blocking dog from moving, covering his line of vision while dog is scared doesn't seem like best idea. I say it as a person who adores dogs, is an owner of greatest german shephard in the world, and probably would do same thing kid is doing — Adam Markowski (@AdamMarkowski) March 14, 2020

