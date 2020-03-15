The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of Toddler Comforting Dog During A Thunderstorm Win Hearts, Netizens Go Aww

What’s Viral

Video of a toddler comforting his dog during a thunderstorm has taken the internet by storm. The one-minute-long clip features a toddler in the bathroom

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of toddler comforting dog hits internet, netizens call it 'true love'

Video of a toddler comforting his dog during a thunderstorm has taken the internet by storm. The one-minute-long clip features a toddler in the bathroom who can be seen trying to comfort his dog. The adorable video also shows the diaper-wearing kid constantly babbling and hugging the canine in a bid to console it. 

Read: Maggie The Dog Who Survived 17 Bullet Wounds Makes Her TV Debut In Britain

Read: Dog Gets Scared Of A Hyena While Watching 'The Lion King', Netizens In Splits

'Some heroes wear Huggies' 

The adorable video has captured netizens hearts garnering over 19 thousand likes and 600 thousand views. It also received a variety of comments from netizens. While many users lauded the relationship that the two shared, others called it the "best thing on the internet." One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing this. That boy is going to grow up to be a GOOD person." Yet another wrote, "Thanks for the moment of sweetness in a chaotic day!" 

Read: Karishma Tanna's Dog Koko Tanna's Most Adorable Photos And Videos

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Adorable Picture With Rekha Is The Perfect Friday Flashback

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAARC
PM MODI: 'PREPARE, DON'T PANIC'
Madhya Pradesh
'MP FLOOR TEST MIGHT BE DELAYED'
Coronavirus
PM MODI ADDRESSES SAARC NATIONS
MHA
MHA CLARIFIES NORMS OF ASSISTANCE
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
Ayushmann
AYUSHMANN-TAHIRA CELEBRATE 19 YRS