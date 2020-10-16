Virat Kohli's On-field Dance Moves Prompt Netizens To Set It To Bollywood Tunes | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli’s dance moves while warming up ahead of a match against Kings XI Punjab left Twitter having a field day with witty comments and video edits. A Twitter user named Jatin shared the video of Kohli’s impromptu dance performance streamed by Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. Kohli can be seen rolling on the group with hilarious facial expression.

“He is dancing, he is enjoying himself. Look at that, look at that. That is a great spirit to go into today’s game. They would want to keep that winning momentum going. Kohli seems like he is just ready to go out and have some fun,” said Star Sports anchor as the video footage was aired.

The video has garnered over 700,000 views so far and netizens have turned it into a meme fest as they set it to Bollywood songs. Check out some of the videos and comments:

I'm a big fan of Kohli but I couldn't stop myself from doing this 😆😜😬



" The Dirty Picture " version of Kohli😅😅😍😍 pic.twitter.com/iCJrImx89Z — YellowThangamde (@andIamMarvel) October 15, 2020

When I say I want to date a guy who can dance, I mean this..... https://t.co/4daJdXe105 — Hirna Shah (@HirnaShah) October 15, 2020

But the comment of English cricketer Jofra Archer, who himself was seen performing Bihu steps after taking the wicket of Prithvi Shaw a day earlier, won the game of witty replies.

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Nail-biting game

Kohli’s dance may have lifted the spirits of RCB fans because the team suffered a defeat at the hands of KXIP by 8 wickets. Punjab was cruising towards a win but the team, already facing criticism for throwing away games, again converted it into a last-ball thriller. The match was also a special one for IPL 2020 as Chris Gayle played his first game of the season. He played a match-winning knock before getting run-out on the penultimate ball of the match.

