Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Creates 2 New Records Despite Bangalore's Loss To Punjab

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been one of the legends of the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the 31-year-old added two more records to his name on Thursday. The Bangalore captain was in the thick of things in their clash against Punjab in Sharjah, but couldn't help his team past the finish line in a match which had its outcome decided on the final ball of the second innings. The three-time finalists are currently third in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings and will hope for a strong finish to the season.

Kohli Dream11 IPL runs as captain: Bangalore skipper becomes in the highest-scoring captain in IPL history

While the Team India captain couldn't lead his team to a win, Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books of the Dream11 IPL. En route his well-compiled innings of 48, the Banglaore skipper became the highest scoring captain in the history of the tournament, going past Chennai skipper MS Dhoni. Kohli, who was handed the mantle in 2013, had aggregated a staggering 4266 runs as IPL captain before the clash against Punjab and needed just 11 more to match the former Indian captain's tally. The 31-year-old's 39-ball 48 meant that he quite easily surpassed Dhoni's mark and currently has 4314 runs to his name as captain. Gautam Gambhir (3518) and Rohit Sharma (2909) are other prominent names on the list.

Kohli sixes in Dream11 IPL: Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

The Kohli Dream11 IPL stats also saw him became the first player to represent one single franchise in 200 games. The 31-year-old has featured in 184 IPL games for Bangalore while playing 16 games in the now-defunct Champions League T20. While the Dream11 IPL title has eluded the Indian captain, he would hope that Bangalore can make the most of their good early form and mount a serious challenge for the coveted trophy.

Kohli is already the highest run-getter in the tournament history, having amassed 5716 of them for the Bangalore franchise. The 31-year-old became the first batsman to scale the 5500 Dream11 IPL runs mark, while he is the first Indian cricketer to aggregate 9000 runs in T20s. Kohli also needs just six fours and three sixes to scale the 500 fours and 200 sixes mark in Dream11 IPL cricket.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

