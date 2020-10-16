Virat Kohli Gets Golden Advice From Mary Kom On Parenting While Playing Cricket

When it comes to handling parenthood and still being at the top of your game, there are perhaps few sportspersons as inspirational as six-time world champion and Olympic Bronze medallist MC Mary Kom. The mother of four went back to the ring and clinched the Gold at the 2014 Asian Games just one year after giving birth to her son Prince. Ahead of the birth of his first child, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has turned to the boxer for tips on balancing parenthood with sport.

Mary Kom's advice for first-time parent Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli announced on August 27 that he is expecting his first child in January 2021. During a promotional Instagram live event for Puma yesterday, Kohli asked boxer MC Mary Kom for some tips on how she managed to balance a flourishing career while still managing to spend quality time with her family. The India captain, who is currently in the UAE for the Dream11 IPL 2020, said that he could not think of anyone better than Mary Kom with whom to have a discussion about the topic.

After congratulating Virat Kohli, the boxing champion credited some part of her career to the support she has received from her family and friends. "After my marriage, my husband has been a pillar of my strength. The support he gives me is immense. He takes care of everything that I could ask for, he is the ideal husband and father," she said, before adding that her children would always be her first priority.

Full of praises for Mary Kom, Kohli also said that Mary had been an inspiration for everyone in the country with the hurdles she has overcome and the success she achieved in her field. "What you have achieved in your sport, against all odds, against the shortcomings be it the facilities and all the other challenges that you must have faced. I just wanted to say that you are a great inspiration for all of us." He added that he and his wife hoped to follow in her path as working parents.

Virat Kohli at Dream11 IPL 2020

Virat Kohli and his Bangalore side seem to be having a historic run at the Dream11 IPL 2020. Currently at the third place on the table, this is the side's best performance since their second-place finish in 2016. His best performance at the league so far has come against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side. He made 90* off 52 in the match which Anushka Sharma also attended.

Image Credits: Mary Kom Twitter and Anushka Sharma Instagram

