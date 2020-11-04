Voting In 2016 Vs Voting In 2020 Memes: Netizens' Take On US Presidential Election 2020

With the US Presidential Elections making global headlines, netizens are comparing what it was like to vote in 2016 versus to vote in 2020. In several memes, social media users have summed up the toll that the Trump era has taken on them. As Americans around the country cast their ballots on election day, many reflected on how different they felt four years ago. A lot of people started memorizing how they felt they were voting in 2020 versus 2016.

Netizens began sharing memes with the title “me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020”. The tweet has been divided into half with the 2016 feeling on the left and the 2020 feeling on the right. In one of the memes, a young photo of Beyonce looking all happy can be seen on the left-hand side, while another picture of her holding a baseball bat posing in an angry avatar on the right-hand side. In another tweet, a photo of Barbie looking all stunning can be seen on the left-hand side, while another picture of her looking completely shabby can be seen on the right-hand side. Take a look at a few voting in 2016 vs voting in 2020 memes below.

Voting in 2016 vs voting in 2020 memes

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020. pic.twitter.com/KXe0XSgIIM — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 3, 2020

me voting in 2016

vs

me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/FQ6DjMaHjG — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) November 2, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Q69skhREE2 — Jill Gottlieb Weiner (@jillg5) November 3, 2020

Also read | US Election 2020: Animals At Russian Zoo 'predict' Joe Biden's Victory; Watch Video

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/oK8CJAq7zK — an banamba (@hobohumpinslobo) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/khdjxTCI4Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EP2xEcCdnJ — Matt Kline (@Matt_Kline25) November 3, 2020

Also read | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Camp Says Trump's Bid To Stop Counting 'outrageous'

US election 2020

Trump vs Biden polls is starting to close for US Presidential Elections 2020 as Americans get ready to welcome their new president between the two candidates. Trump had earlier threatened that he would have to go to the US Supreme Court to ensure the "integrity" of election processes for any counting of ballots or voting after the polling booths closed down. After the vote ended, Trump, claiming a premature victory, also cautioned against accepting any ballots at the polling stations.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threat of going to the Supreme Court if the counting of votes does not stop, Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon hit back calling the threats "outrageous, unprecedented, and wrong". In a statement made by his campaign manager, Biden cautioned that the Democrats have "legal teams on stand by ready to deploy to resist the attempt," referring to Trump contesting the legitimacy of the voting process. Take a look at Trump's tweet below.

Also read | US Election 2020: As Biden Says 'on Track To Win', Trump Claims 'they're Trying To Steal'

Also read | Cardi B Gets Up At 5:00 Am To Vote For Biden-Harris, Says She Wants To 'avoid Lines'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.