US Election 2020: Animals At Russian Zoo 'predict' Joe Biden's Victory; Watch Video

With voting in as many as six American states closing down, political analysts and experts have already started predicting the next US President. However, a strange prediction that comes from the Russian state of Siberia includes animals predicting the future of the knife-edge Presidential elections. Being dubbed as the election for America’s soul, this year Democratic candidate Joe Biden is contesting against Donald Trump, who aims at re-election.

Zoo Residents predict victory

The electoral forecast, which came in from a zoo Krasnoyarsk, Siberia involved the participation of Khan and Buyan and Bartek along with a watermelon. For the purpose, all the animals were provided with watermelons, which had an image of Trump or Biden carved on it. The winner of the elections depended upon which melon did the animals chose to interact with.

Eliciting the first prediction, Khan, a white Bengal tiger, snubbed Trump’s melon while happily rolling around the fruit with Bien’s face on it. Meanwhile, Barken, an Amur tiger, after looking at both, smashed Biden’s melon with his powerful claw. Lastly, Buyan, a brown bear, also selected Biden’s melon and ate all its insides, smashing it instantly. All, the gestures clearly pointed out for the American states to be painted Blue. While sharing the video on Russian social media site VK later, the zoo clarified that “all watermelons were the same”.

US Presidential Elections 2020

Polls have begun to close for US Presidential Elections 2020 as Americans get ready to welcome their new president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As the race for White House continues to grip millions of Americans, a Trump campaign official told Fox News earlier that they are 'cautiously optimistic' about the US Election 2020. Another White House official reportedly stated that they undoubtedly believe that Trump will celebrate victory this year as another expressed some 'nervous optimism'.

Fox News projects Biden wins Arizona, the key battleground state, with 11 electoral votes. However, this win would dramatically narrow down Trump's reelection this year. Currently, as per the Associated Press projection, Biden is leading the race to the White House with 209 electoral seats as Arizona becomes the first state that Trump won in 2016, but lost to Biden in US Election 2020. US networks have been calling for Donald Trump to win in Ohio (18 electoral votes), the Associated Press calls Hawaii (4 electoral seats) and Minnesota (10 electoral votes) for Joe Biden.

