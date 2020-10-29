When Suryakumar Yadav LIT UP Social Media With Fashionable Photos; See Pictures

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering knock to guide his side to a five-wicket win over Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a modest target of 165, he right-hander scored a brilliant 79 off 43 balls which included ten boundaries and three maximums. Yadav has been a vital cog in the Mumbai set up and is one of the main reasons behind their success in the ongoing IPL.

En route his brilliant knock, Yadav reached a unique milestone which was revealed by the franchise after the match. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai informed fans about Yadav's top achievement. The stylish right-hander has now scored 350+ runs in his third consecutive IPL season. He had scored 512 runs in 2018, followed by 424 in 2019 and is currently going strong with 362 runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Looking at Yadav's consistency, it is likely that the Mumbai batsman will have another 500+ runs season.

Suryakumar Yadav - A true fashionista

Besides his incredible batting display, Yadav's style is also quite popular among his fans. The Mumbai star is immensely active on Instagram as he keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts. Moreover, it's his sense of fashion that is a huge hit among the masses. Suryakumar Yadav Instagram is full of fashionable photos which prove how big a fashionista he is. Let's take a look at some of Yadav's voguish photos.

Recently, Yadav unveiled his new look as he took part in the Break the Beard Challenge. The dynamic batsman took to his Instagram account to share his updated look with his followers. He joined the bandwagon of 'Break the Beard Challenge' as he was passed the baton by Bangalore cricketer Isuru Udana. The challenge gained mainstream attention two seasons ago, and the trend has still not died down. Several cricketers have shaved their beards as a part of the challenge in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. Suryakumar Yadav too shuffled his looks and sported a new 'sole patch' style.

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 stats have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman has scored 362 runs in 12 matches at a stunning average of 40.22 and strike-rate of 155.36. He is also the second-highest run-scorer for his side behind Quinton de Kock (392).

SOURCE: SURYAKUMAR YADAV INSTAGRAM

