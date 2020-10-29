Suryakumar Yadav Achieves Top Mumbai Milestone, Fans Demand His Place In Indian Team

Mumbai defeated Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi to almost seal their place in the playoffs. Chasing a modest target of 165, Mumbai got off to a good start as they reached 45/1 at the end of the powerplay, having lost Quinton de Kock for 18 (19). Despite a decent start, they lost a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs which put a little pressure on the Men in Blue.

However, Suryakumar Yadav stuck to one end and ensured that the required run rate was in check while his partners kept on changing. The right-hander kept scoreboard ticking by taking singles and scoring an odd boundary every over. The Mumbai batsman eventually took his team over the line as he played a sensational knock of 79 off 43 balls. His glorious innings was laced with 10 boundaries and three maximums.

Enroute his brilliant knock, Yadav reached a unique milestone which was revealed by the franchise after the match. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai took to Instagram where they posted about Yadav's top achievement. The stylish right-hander has now scored 350+ runs in his third consecutive IPL season. He had scored 512 runs in 2018, followed by 424 in 2019 and is currently going strong with 362 runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Looking at Yadav's consistency, it is likely that the Mumbai batsman will have another 500+ runs season. Yadav is also the only Mumbai batsman to have achieved the feat since 2018 which shows how important he has been to the franchise. After Yadav's sensational knock, fans lauded the 30-year old for his incredible batting display.

Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans demanded Yadav to be included in the Indian team. Some fans also slammed Indian captain Virat Kohli and the BCCI for overlooking Yadav from India squad for Australia tour. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

It's not ego but self respect..

This player deserves to be indian squad.#SuryakumarYadav

If stats, fitness is not criteria then what what else. #BCCIpolitics https://t.co/8dYyWygJNC — aman singh (@nirvana_490) October 28, 2020

You Did Not Defeat RCB. BCCI That Does Not Respect Your Talent 🥺



Surya Kumar Yadav's Perfect Reply To The Selectors For Aussies Series💪#Master #IPL2020 #SuryakumarYadav #BCCI #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/QU6MsxW6dh — 𝐌𝐫.𝐄𝐗𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐲ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_expiry1) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 stats have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman has scored 362 runs in 12 matches at a stunning average of 40.22 and strike-rate of 155.36. He is also the second-highest run-scorer for his side behind Quinton de Kock (392).

