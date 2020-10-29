IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav's 'silent Reply' To Virat Kohli's 'sledge' Gets Fans Buzzing

A cool, calm and composed Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win for Mumbai on Wednesday against Bangalore with a magnificent 79-run-knock that left Virat Kohli & co frustrated. With ten fours and three sixes, Suryakumar Yadav stayed till the very end to guide Mumbai to victory - making it look so easy. Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form irked the Bangalore side but there was nothing that Virat Kohli & co could do as they watched on Yadav take the bowling apart.

It was a bad day for Virat Kohli on the field on Thursday - first with the bat, then with the ball. Suryakumar Yadav's form just did not help the mood of the Bangalore skipper and left him visibly irked during the game. It was one such incident that caught the eye of the fans and it occurred in the break between the 13th and the 14th over. A seemingly irked Virat Kohli marched to Suryakumar Yadav and stood next to him, and looked like he was going to say something. However, Suryakumar Yadav instantly walked away towards his batting partner, leaving Virat Kohli more frustrated.

Fans couldn't help but hail Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form and ice-cool composure in response to Virat Kohli's 'attempt to sledge'. Some fans cited Suryakumar Yadav's form in the IPL over the last few years and demanded to know why he wasn't selected for the national side. However, a vast majority of the fans deemed Suryakumar Yadav's response to Virat Kohli's 'sledging' as the perfect reply.

Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav's response to Virat Kohli

'Pleased to finish game': Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking of his knock, Man of the match Suryakumar Yadav said that he was looking to finish the game and revealed that his shots off Chahal over cover and back foot punch of Steyn were his favourites. " I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament told me that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it," Yadav told Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation.

Mumbai beat Bangalore

Taking on the second-placed team in the IPL 2020 as the tournament nears the business end, defending champions Mumbai defeated Bangalore by 5 wickets on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi. By virtue of the win, Mumbai have now placed one foot into the qualifiers as the race heats up. On the other hand, Bangalore seems to have got swayed away from winning ways as they have now lost two games on the trot when it actually matters the most.

