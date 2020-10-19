Groom Surprises Bride By Inviting Her Specially-abled Students As Ring Bearers; Watch

A lot of swoon-worthy wedding videos often go viral on social media, leaving netizens awestruck. Similarly, a recent aww-dorable wedding video of a groom surprising his bride by inviting her students with Down's syndrome as their ring bearers will definitely make your day. The video was first shared by YouTuber Jana Hisham on her Twitter handle.

Viral video of a groom's surprise for his bride left netizens in tears

On October 17, 2020, popular YouTuber Jana Hisham shared a cutesy wedding video on her Twitter handle which was quick to go viral on the micro-blogging platform. It is often said that when a person can win your heart with the smallest yet cutest gestures, then he/she is definitely a keeper. A similar instance was recently shared by Jana on her Twitter handle, which won the hearts of Twitterati.

The Saudi-based YouTuber shared an old wedding video from back in April a couple of days ago on the micro-blogging platform. In the video, the couple is seen taking their wedding vows in a church. However, what left Twitterati shedding tears is the surprise which the groom had planned for his wife-to-be. A few seconds into the video, the adorable surprise is revealed as Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons starts playing in the background. The groom had invited his bride's students to play a pivotal role in their wedding.

The video reveals that her students, who have Down's syndrome, walked the aisle as their ring bearers. Soon after the surprise is revealed, an extremely moved bride breaks down into happy tears as she hugs the munchkins. Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Jana wrote, "This groom surprised his bride by having her students with Down’s syndrome be the ring bearers and I’m a puddle of tears on the floor. (sic)".

Check out the video below:

This groom surprised his bride by having her students with Down’s syndrome be the ring bearers and I’m a puddle of tears on the floor 😄 pic.twitter.com/PKv1SduZv4 — Jana Hisham (@JanaHisham) October 17, 2020

Soon after the video was shared, it gained massive attention on Twitter and left netizens awestruck. As of yet, the cutesy video has garnered over 885k views, 69k liked 29k retweets and more than 3.8k comments. Irrespective of the fact that it's an old video, it is being shared by Twitterati extensively.

Take a look at netizen's reaction to the video here:

Oh damn it, I'm not crying - YOU are! The little dudes in the car wasted me. Oh man, I want to snubble every one of those little kids...and I don't like kids. — AnnInStPaul 🌊🤓🐱🌊86.45.2020 (@libsechumanist) October 19, 2020

Beautiful. Tears here. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 19, 2020

That’s the “I did good” smile from the groom. That’s a great smile when you’ve actually done something for earn it. Well earned, Mr. Groom. — Eric Braeutigam (@EricBraeutigam) October 19, 2020

I am in utter happiness. The fact that She teaches for these special children make me believe that She will be a great mother in the near future, The groom also look very caring towards the children. Sending love and hugs for this couple. — Sathya Dharma (@Sathya_D2010) October 19, 2020

