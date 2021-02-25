'Wear Helmet': Surat Traffic Police Uses Daft Punk Meme To Share Road Safety Message

French electronic music band Daft Punk announced their split after 28 years of collaboration. Fans of the duo were saddened by the split and had written posts regarding it. Now, the Surat Police department has also followed the trend but in a different way. They have used the Daft Punk picture with a helmet to create a traffic safety message and shared it on their Instagram handle.

Surat Police posts traffic safety message

The music band duo is famous for wearing helmets which they never remove. Surat traffic police have used the image of artists to remind people about the importance of wearing a helmet while driving. The post is shared by the Surat Traffic Police on its Instagram handle alongside the caption, "You don't need to 'Get Lucky', when you're wearing a helmet! #DaftPunk #WearHelmet #SuratCityTrafficPolice #SuratPolice #GujaratPolice #Safety." Take a look at the image.

Since being shared, the picture has got over 700 likes and has gathered a lot of comments from the users. "I see you are a man of culture as well", one user wrote. Another individual commented, "didn't expected this from Surat city police". Another individual wrote, "Whoever Handle this account I love you man of culture". "Respect for Surat Traffic City Police Restored ONE MORE TIME", wrote another person.

This is not the first time that the police in India has shared such a post. Mumbai Police often uses internet trends to send across a message. Mumbai Police recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a meme using images from the Bollywood movie Hera Pheri and Hollywood movie The Mask. Using the image, the Mumbai police aims at spreading an important message which says, ‘No Hera Pheri In Safety’. The police urged the citizens to wear a mask and follow social distancing measures to battle the COVID-19 virus. This post of the Mumbai police got reactions from netizens.

