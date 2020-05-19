What Is The Stank Walk Challenge On TikTok & How To Do It? Check It Out Here

The TikTok app has earned a large number of followers and along with that came many new trends and social media challenges that people share with each other. The app has had many trends, which includes some dance steps along with some funny jokes and other challenges. A very recent one that has taken its place on TikTok is the stank walk challenge.

ALSO READ | Pooja Bhatt calls out TikTok India over Faizal Siddiqui's video; demands action on him

What is the stank walk challenge?

The stank walk challenge song is Jus Know by BlackMayo. The song was released by the singer in the year 2019, and TikTokers realised how the first few seconds of the song could be used for a fun challenge to do on TikTok. The stank walk challenge is a fun way to show how sometimes you get attracted to something but as soon as it contains something that you dislike, you take a step back and simply walk away from it.

These videos show how people do a stank walk forward if they come across a good online deal or business opportunity. Then they see the terms and conditions about the same and walk back quickly. This same life event was applied in different situations by people and thus the stank walk TikTok challenge became the new cool thing to do on the platform.

ALSO READ | Sona Mohapatra hits out amid TikTok 'acid attack' row; says 'demeaning women normalised'

Stank walk challenge: Here are some fun videos

The stank walk challenge has some hilarious examples and is a very easy one to replicate it as well. One has to learn one basic step and they will be able to complete the challenge. According to a site that looks at all the latest trends and memes, the trend was started by a user named by @crayzrah. While she used various other songs to do the dance, she certainly created hype for this type of challenge on the platform. Here is a tutorial she posted that shows how can one do the stank walk:

ALSO READ | Video app TikTok names top Disney streaming exec as new CEO

User @nene_la_shiro posted two different variations of this challenge in one TikTok video. He and his mother first show how they are walking towards a place that is offering free crab legs with a knife and fork. When they come to know that there is a condition of buying something, they walk backwards. The next one is of them all set to go to a place which has free entry till 11.30. Then they start walking back as its 11.31 and they do not want to pay and enter:

ALSO READ | TikTok in big trouble; NCW to seek total ban amid objectionable videos & effect on youth

Other videos of #stankwalkchallenge:

ALSO READ | 'Chhapaak' star Vikrant Massey shocked at TikTok video promoting acid attacks on women

Source: Shutterstock and @nene_la_shiro TikTok

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.