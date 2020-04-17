What Happened To Eve On 'Last Man Standing'? Will She Ever Come Back?

Last Man Standing was reported to be on the verge of cancellation after six seasons until Fox saved it. The show, which aired on ABC, starred Kaitlyn Dever, who essayed the role of Mike and Vanessa Baxter’s youngest daughter Eve. The actress had everything in her favour until season six but season seven's uncertain future made her take other roles in Hollywood. So fans are now wondering, “What happened to Eve on Last Man Standing?" With so many uncertainties, will Eve Baxter ever make an appearance again?

What happened to Eve on Last Man Standing?

To answer this question, one has to go back to the last, i,e the sixth season of Last Man Standing. Eve Baster or Kaitlyn Dever was last seen as a regular cast in this season. However, season seven and season eight saw her MIA. Further reports suggest that Eve Baxter will be a recurring character henceforth. The reason behind this is her massive success after films like The Front Runner which saw Hugh Jackman in the lead role in 2018. She also starred in Beautiful Boy with Timothee Chalamet as her co-star. Her acting skills and accolades catapulted with the miniseries, Unbelievable, which released back in 2019.

Is Eve still on Last Man Standing?

When ABC finally renewed Last Man Standing for season seven and eight, she was already equipped with multiple projects and couldn’t attend the schedule of shooting all the 13 episodes, which is the basic requirement for a network show. Thus, she will not be seen in the show anymore. Fans will either have to wave goodbye or wait for recurring appearances, if she makes it to rare episodes.

Showrunner Tim Allen always believed that Kaitlyn Dever was a star since her show debut. According to interviews given by Allen, he always knew that she would set-out for a great career. Kevin Abbott, the executive producer of Last Man Standing had also believed that a wonderful and genuine person like her deserved the kind of work she is doing right now.

