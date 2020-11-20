What Happened To The Rockefeller Center Tree And What About The Owl?

A few days ago, on November 14th, a 75-foot-tall Norway spruce was brought at New York City's Rockefeller Center, following the Christmas tradition that Rockefeller Center has had for many years. The tree will be decorated in the coming days and more than 8 km of lights will be illuminating the tree at a ceremony on December 2nd at 7 pm, according to NBC. The NBC will also be broadcasting the whole event, which can be watched by people from their homes due to the pandemic conditions. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year.

This tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, from central New York. Even though the New York holiday customs at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular were cancelled, the Rockefeller Center will, however, keep up its tradition of lighting up a large 69 to 100-foot tree during Christmas.

What happened to the Rockefeller Center tree?

Rockefeller Center has a tradition of having a large Norway spruce, which is usually 69 to 100 feet in height every year during Christmas, since 1933. However, when this year's Christmas tree arrived, many spectators took to the social media to state that the tree looked somehow scraggly in state.

According to the Washington Post, Many social media users then connected the unusual looking Christmas tree to the disappointment that the year 2020 has been. However later, some people responded saying that the tree was wrapped tightly due to the long drive it had taken before reaching the Rockefeller Center, that is why it looked a little ragged in appearance. Some people then bashed the rumours that the scraggly appearance of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree had any connection with being relevant with the year 2020. The workers then stated that these were the normal effects of having a tree tied for a few hours and that the tree would come back to its original healthy state after it gets settled in a few days.

Take a look at few tweets by people who thought that the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was supposed to be a metaphor for 2020. Rockefeller tree lighting would, however, start from December 2nd.

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?



2020on brand... pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

the christmas tree for rockefeller center looks like they forgot there was an assignment due and this was the best they could find pic.twitter.com/Pset0aW9EW — blake 🍄🪐 (@blakewillsonn) November 18, 2020

BE NICE TO THE ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, IT’S TRYING ITS BEST! pic.twitter.com/NgOX1PiQgw — j o r d a n (@sassyzeni) November 17, 2020

Owl found in Rockefeller tree

Some people were also worried about the baby owl, who was stuck in the Rockefeller tree. A worker who was setting up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found that a tiny owl was stuck among the massive branches of the tree. The little owl was then named Rockefeller, who was discovered on Monday. He was later taken to a vet, fed at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

According to inputs by AP, Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, stated that the owl was an adult male Saw-whet owl, which is one of the tiniest owl species. The owl will be released this weekend itself.

While he’s a little bummed his big city vacation is over, we're happy to report Rockefeller the Owl has been given a clean bill of health thanks to the efforts of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center and our staff! ⁣ pic.twitter.com/rN4uG0Iq5X — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 19, 2020

