What Is Am I A Lesbian Masterdoc? Find Out Why Netizens Claim It's Helpful

The internet is home to the weirdest kinds of stories and trends. Once in a while, all internet users come across a trend, or meme that they fail to comprehend. Sometime during the August of 2020, a google document file by the name Am I a Lesbian masterdoc, began going viral on the internet and most internet users were left confused at this seemingly random occurring. So, What exactly is Am I a Lesbian masterdoc?

What exactly is Am I a Lesbian masterdoc?

The Am I a Lesbian masterdoc is a 31-page document that has a singular goal, that is to help young women who are questioning their sexuality understand who they really are in terms of their sexual identity. Fast forward seven months, the Lesbian masterdoc which is actually a google doc has taken a life of its own. It has become a new manifesto that is going viral these days on TikTok. Read on to know Am I a Lesbian master doc essentials.

Am I a Lesbian Quiz

The 31-page document is split into eight handy sections and is available on Google for anybody who wishes to read it for free. The first section explored that definition of heterosexuality and then goes on to describe how to know if one is a Lesbian. It also addresses some conflicting feelings that master doc users have about men. Finally, this LGBTQ guide document concludes with a “You might be a lesbian if TL;DR”. There are also some bullet points made by the author to solve the doubts of readers. These points include, "You wish you were a lesbian so you could escape the discomfort of dating men," "You feel like you could live with a woman in a romantic way, even if you can't imagine doing anything sexual with a woman," and "You dislike being attracted to men in general." As the document gained popularity on Twitter, many users claimed that it had helped them to understand their sexual preferences.

me, before v. after reading the am i a lesbian masterdoc https://t.co/jEtmu0uZkn pic.twitter.com/GsOyGWhb3R — part-time haterâš ï¸ (@zoloftanti) August 12, 2020

opening the Am I a Lesbian masterdoc for the fourth time this week pic.twitter.com/BcKKvLMl7y — hannah (@perspexprincess) September 7, 2020

nonlesbians reading the am i a lesbian masterdoc and immediately tweeting about it being conversion therapy rhetoric like its clockwork pic.twitter.com/EHS36feBqx — rex - ronðŸŽ (@reigenwave) December 20, 2020

Who is the author?

According to Distractify, the author of this now esteemed Google doc is Angeli Luz. She had initially circulated it on Tumblr without attaching her real name to it. She had the aim of untangling the sexual orientation of individuals from societal conditioning. This is in tandem with the discourse that, as reported by Vice as well, society is overwhelmingly socialized to be heterosexual.

