What Is International Amateur Day? Read About The Meaning And Significance Of The Day

International Amateur Day is celebrated every year on April 18 across the world. April 18 marks the day when all the amateur radio operators across the globe take to their airwaves and celebrate the International Amateur Radio Day. The day celebrates the 94th anniversary of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARC), which was established in Paris, London in the year 1935. Read on to know what is International Amateur Day:

What is International Amateur Day?

Each radio operator on World Amateur Day (WARD) celebrates their contribution and help to the society through airwaves. International Amateur Day is widely celebrated by organising various activities. The radio operators celebrate the day by engaging in some on-the-air-activities across the world.

Decades and ages before the World Wide Web came into existence, contacting someone instantly was quite difficult. Letters were used over other means of communication as they were considered to be much faster than modes of communication. International Amateur Day reminds the world of the great pioneers who worked relentlessly focusing on the history and importance of radio and how it has been serving the community for over 100 years now.

International Amateur Radio Day is also known as International Amateur Day. The great pioneers found a way through which people can connect and unite with people across the globe. Reportedly, IARU has over 3,000,000 licensed radio operators working and spreading their voices in the whole world.

IARU organises various events across the globe to celebrate one of the greatest inventions. The occasion brings together radio operators who help to discover new people and communities across the world.

