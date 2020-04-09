Is Good Friday A Stock Market Holiday In India? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Good Friday is observed for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is observed on the Friday that falls before Easter. This year Good Friday is falling on April 10, 2020.

Many people have been wondering, 'Is Good Friday a stock market holiday in India?'. The stock market in India is closed on several occasions and festivals throughout the year. Here is the information about is Good Friday a stock market holiday in India.

Is Good Friday a stock market holiday in India?

The stock market is closed in India and it is a Good Friday stock market holiday. On April 10, 2020, the stock market will remain closed on the occasion of Good Friday 2020. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the country, many sectors have been forced to work from home to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. It is possible that one might have forgotten that Good Friday 2020 is one of the stock market holidays in 2020.

Here are the rest of the stock market holidays 2020

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Maharashtra Day

Friday, May 01, 2020 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

Monday, May 25, 2020 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Friday, October 02, 2020 Diwali-Balipratipada

Monday, November 16, 2020 Gurunanak Jayanti

Monday, November 30, 2020 Christmas

Friday, December 25, 2020

Good Friday 2020 quotes

“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.”

― W.H. Auden

“The dripping blood our only drink,

The bloody flesh our only food:

In spite of which we like to think

That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood--

Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good.”

― T.S. Eliot