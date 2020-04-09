Is Good Friday A Stock Market Holiday In India? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Good Friday is observed for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is observed on the Friday that falls before Easter. This year Good Friday is falling on April 10, 2020.
Many people have been wondering, 'Is Good Friday a stock market holiday in India?'. The stock market in India is closed on several occasions and festivals throughout the year. Here is the information about is Good Friday a stock market holiday in India.
The stock market is closed in India and it is a Good Friday stock market holiday. On April 10, 2020, the stock market will remain closed on the occasion of Good Friday 2020. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the country, many sectors have been forced to work from home to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. It is possible that one might have forgotten that Good Friday 2020 is one of the stock market holidays in 2020.
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Maharashtra Day
Friday, May 01, 2020
Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
Monday, May 25, 2020
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Friday, October 02, 2020
Diwali-Balipratipada
Monday, November 16, 2020
Gurunanak Jayanti
Monday, November 30, 2020
Christmas
Friday, December 25, 2020
“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.”
― W.H. Auden
“The dripping blood our only drink,
The bloody flesh our only food:
In spite of which we like to think
That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood--
Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good.”
― T.S. Eliot
“If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power.”
― E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly,