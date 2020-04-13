The Debate
How To Wear A Face Mask To Avoid Foggy Glasses? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Fashion

Many parts in India have made it compulsory to wear a mask in public spaces. Read more to know how to wear a face mask to avoid foggy glasses.

The whole world is battling against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and several countries have made it mandatory for the people to wear a face mask or keep your face covered at all times while heading out. As the crisis is at its peak, there is a shortage of masks and preventive gear worldwide. Many people are making the face mask at their home with several DIY methods. However, there is one problem for people who wear eyeglass with wearing a face mask. Wearing of a face mask creates misty glasses and the glasses become foggy.

How to wear a face mask to avoid foggy glasses remains the big question for people with glasses. Misty glasses happen because of the warm vapour from one’s breath when it comes in contact with the cool surface of the glasses. Misty glasses can be seen because of the surface tension between water molecules and glass.

Here is how to wear a face mask to avoid foggy glasses.

Absorb the moisture

To avoid foggy glasses, one should absorb the moisture from breath before it reaches the surface f the glasses. To do this, one can use a tissue by placing it at the upper half of the mask. This will create a layer of absorbency between the mask and glass surface. One can also fold the top part of the mask inwards to make the extra layer of absorbency without any hassle.

Creating a film on the glasses

To avoid foggy glasses, one can use chemicals to create a film on the glass surfaces that will reduce the surface tension between the water molecules. There is one simple method to do this by using soapy water. One should wash the glasses with soapy water and let it air dry before wearing them on a face mask. This method is most commonly used by swimmers to avoid foggy glasses. One can use baby shampoo inside their goggles to avoid foggy glasses.

