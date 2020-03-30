What Is Lego Challenge? Take A Look At The New Trend That's Ruling Social Media

As the number of Coronavirus cases are increasing across the world, citizens have been requested to quarantine themselves and practice social distancing. While many families find it boring to stay indoors, many on the other hand, have come up with innovative ideas to keep themselves and their children occupied during the Coronavirus lockdown. Speaking of which, Andrea Hildebrand Hogue from Oklahoma has come up with an innovative Lego Challenge to keep her kids occupied.

What is the Lego Challenge

For the ones who are unaware of Lego Challenge, as per Andrea Hildebrand Hogue's Facebook updates, the Hogue family, which includes a mom, dad, big sister Ashton, middle sister Noelle and little brother James, are passing their time by taking up the challenge at home. As per their interaction with a news portal, Andrea Hogue expressed that the family takes up a daily challenge of making a Lego creation, based on a particular theme. The Hogue family's innovative idea has now led to the Instagram Lego Challenge that has set the internet ablaze.

Instagram Lego Challenge

Andrea in the same interaction with the new portal exclaimed that the entire family creates their works of art and then they post pictures on Facebook, asking their friends to drop votes for their favourites. The Hogues then stated that is a great time for the family to come together and think of something innovative. And now, many on social media have followed the bandwagon of taking up the Instagram Lego Challenge. Check out.

