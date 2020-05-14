What Is Pizza Party Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Know Details About The History Of Pizza

Pizza Party Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday in May. Pizza is arguably the most popular food around the world. Not only it is loved by various age groups, but the variations of the pizza are also huge and differ from place to place. However, did you know some interesting facts about Pizza Party day and why is it celebrated?

History of pizza as a food item:

In ancient Greece, the Greeks used to cover their bread with oils, herbs and cheese. That is assumed to be the attribute to the beginning of the pizza.

In Byzantine Greece, the word was spelt as “πίτα,” pita. Which means a pie.

The Romans developed a pastry with a sheet of dough topped with cheese and honey then flavoured it with bay leaves.

The pizza, how we eat today, was given that style in Italy as the Neapolitan flatbread.

The original pizza used to be served only with mozzarella cheese, which is the highest quality buffalo mozzarella variant. It was produced in the surrounding of Naples.

An estimation of 2 billion pounds of pizza cheese was produced in the US in the year 1997.

The first-ever United States pizza establishment was opened in New York’s Little Italy in the year 1905.

In the year 1990, the largest pizza was made. According to Guinness World Records. It was made in Norwood, South Africa and it weighed 26,883 pounds.

Why is Pizza Party Day celebrated as a national event?

As far as the history of this day goes, there is no apparent reason for it coming into existence. Considering how much the food dish is loved all over the world, Americans decided to dedicate a full day to it where they could just celebrate eating pizza.

National Pizza Paty Day history

As mentioned earlier, the origins of this day haven’t been found. However, you can take a look at the upcoming dates for National Pizza Party day in future. Check them out.

DATES

15 May 2020

21 May 2021

20 May 2022

19 May 2023

17 May 2024

16 May 2025

15 May 2026

21 May 2027

19 May 2028

18 May 2029

17 May 2030

