What Is Savage Challenge? How To Take It Up And What Is Special About It?

The new song by Megan Thee Stallion, Savage, has been creating quite some buzz amongst social media users. The song has brought about a new Instagram challenge called the Savage challenge. It has been named after the song itself as people can be seen dancing to the song as a part of the Instagram Savage challenge.

What is Savage challenge?

A new Instagram challenge has surfaced on the internet. Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, the Instagram Savage challenge was introduced to the audience which can be done at home. People have been searching for the Savage challenge meaning ever since it became a trend on TikTok and Instagram. The challenge has people doing a definite dance routine which is a combination of freestyle. The dance routine involves hip moments of a different kind to suit the beat. Have a look at the song Savage and the challenge here.

Instagram users nail the challenge

Multiple Instagram users can be seen taking up the Savage challenge. A number of these songs are also being shared by the singer of the song, Megan Thee Stallion. One of the many people to take up the challenge has been Hailey Bieber, along with husband Justin Bieber. Have a look at a few of the people who took up the Savage Instagram challenge here.

Image courtesy: Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

