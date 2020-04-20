What Is Dog And Cat Obstacle Challenge That Is Taking Netizens By Storm? Answer Here

Adding to a list of challenges on Instagram, the cat vs dog challenge is taking netizens by storm. It includes your walking or crossing a range of obstacles kept in front of them. It is fun to try if you are bored out of your wits in the lockdown. Suggestively do it with your friends and family.

What is the dog and cat obstacle challenge?

So what is the dog and cat obstacle challenge and why such hype around it? The cat vs dog challenge is done by first keeping a range of household items in an alleyway of your house. Remember that the items need to be something that will topple. For example, lotion bottles, deodorants, small water bottles, dominoes or legos. Keep equal but the small distance between the arrangement. You can then stay at one end of the alley and your fury ones can be on the other end. Call for them and look how they cross the obstacles. Record and share.

Check out the dog and cat obstacle course videos and clear the question, What is the dog and cat obstacle challenge?

Here are a few steps on how to do the cat vs dog challenge perfectly?

To follow the cat vs dog challenge, you will have to find a video by searching the hashtag. Search the #catvsdogchallenge in the search bar Learn how owners of cats and dogs have created the perfect obstacle by keeping random objects in front of the alley, with only one way out, crossing it. Record a video of your feline or canine crossing Use relevant hashtags for the video. Share the fun the video.

Remember that there are a lot of chances of cat vs dog challenge failing is a lot higher. However, it is a fun activity during the boring long hours of lockdown. Try it with your furry friends!

What is the dog and cat obstacle challenge? videos

Here is another cat vs dog challenge

Cat vs Dog challenge pic.twitter.com/bqLXCnJSv3 — BlackHalt (@BlackHalt) April 12, 2020

