What Is The Handstand Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know About It

The Handstand Challenge has taken the internet by storm all thanks to Spiderman: Homecoming actor Tom Holland. Tom took to Instagram and challenged his Spiderman co-star and pal Jake Gyllenhaal and actor Ryan Reynolds. Soon athlete Lolo Jones joined in on this challenge. So what is this challenge exactly and how can you do it?

What is the handstand challenge?

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in many countries. The lockdown has led to people relying heavily on social media and streaming platforms. Amidst this lockdown, many challenges have taken social media by storm. Now the latest challenge that has hit social media is the headstand challenge.

This challenge has been started by none other than actor Tom Holland. Tom took to Instagram and shared a video of himself putting on a shirt while doing a handstand. The Spiderman actor made the challenge seemed simple but he was breathless while doing it. But after doing the challenge, Tom Holland went ahead and nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds for the same.

Jake Gyllenhaal accepted Tom Holland’s handstand challenge and performed the challenge himself. Jake looked extremely fit while performing the challenge and even sported a man bun while doing the challenge. But when it came to actor Ryan Reynolds he nailed the challenge with his funny response. He simply said “no” with a stumped expression. Take a look at all of their videos here.

For your approval: Tom Holland tries to put on a shirt while doing a handstand pic.twitter.com/M7eOhDfm6r — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 2, 2020

US Olympian Lolo Jones took the take in this challenge and made Tom and Jake look like amateurs. Lolo put on her T-shirt and even drank some wine while doing the headstand. Watch her headstand challenge video here.

when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt...



first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days and also

⁣ pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020

How to take part in the handstand challenge?

Handstand challenge like many other challenges requires you to be nominated by somebody. Once nominated all you have to do is put on a T-shirt while doing the handstand. But make sure you are careful while performing the challenge as it can cause major damage to your body if not done by using proper techniques.

What is the prize after doing the handstand challenge?

There is no specific prize after performing the challenge. This challenge just proves your fitness and even promotes good health amidst the ongoing pandemic.

