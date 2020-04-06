Tom Holland And Girlfriend Olivia Bolton Split Up After 9 Months Of Dating?

Tom Holland has reportedly parted ways from his girlfriend and family friend Olivia Bolton. The rumours of the two started doing rounds when Tom and Olivia were spotted on a date in London’s Hyde Park. Reportedly, the two have decided that they are better off as friends.

Tom Holland parts ways from his girlfriend Olivia Bolton

The year 2020, has witnessed several new relationships coming to light. Apart from these new relationships, the year has also witnessed a few controversies and breakups stories. Now amidst these new controversies and relationships, a media portal’s report suggests that Spiderman: Homecoming actor Tom Holland has called it quits with his girlfriend Olivia Bolton.

For those of you who are aware of this, Tom Holland and Olivia Bolton have known each other for a long time and are also family friends. The two were first spotted out on a date back in July. Tom Holland was seen spending some quality time with Olivia Bolton at London’s Hyde Park. The pictures of the two together were plastered all over the internet.

According to a media portal’s report, Tom Holland and Olivia have decided that they are better off as friends than a couple. When the two reportedly started dating their families were happy about their decision. But during all his interviews, Tom avoided to answer questions about his dating life and remained hush about his relationship with Olivia.

Before being in a relationship with Olivia, Tom Holland was linked to his Spiderman: Homecoming co-star Zendaya. The two never publicly commented about this story but fans had already started shipping them together.

