Shane Warne Nominates Andriy Shevchenko For '2.6 Challenge' To Donate To UK Charities

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to an abrupt halt as all major events across the globe have been cancelled/suspended to contain the spread of the virus. Amidst all the chaos, many stars have used the opportunity to take up many challenges and donate towards various fundraising activities to fight the crisis. Australia's legendary spinner has also taken efforts in helping the victims of the pandemic and has nominated former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko to do the same.

Shane Warner Baggy Green: Legendary spinner nominates Andriy Shevchenko for 2.6 challenge

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has taken the 2.6 point challenge in order to create awareness for people to donate money and save UK's charities. The 2.6 point challenge is doing an activity from running 2.6 miles to holding an online workout with 26 of your friends. Shane Warne, who sported a Rajasthan Royals zipper, balanced a cricket ball on a racquet 26 times and nominated former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko, Ross Desmond and Rich Lewis. The #TwoPointSix Challenge was earlier also done by former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Kevin Pietersen.

I’ve done the #RSF26challenge and donated to

the brilliant @RuthStraussFdn via https://t.co/PaL7RtQIOv. I nominate @RossDesmond Ric Lewis & Andriy Shevchenko to have a go! Help save the uk’s charities #twopointsixchallenge pic.twitter.com/t9fBpfYGmb — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 21, 2020

Shane Warne Baggy Green: Warne's auctioned Baggy Green cap for Bushfire aid

Shane Warne is known for his philanthropic contributions post his retirement. The Shane Warne Baggy Green was auctioned to raise funds for the victims of th Australian bushfire. The Shane Warne Baggy Green was sold for more than $1 million in a fundraiser and all proceeds were donated to the bushfire victims. The price is a record for a Baggy Green cap, more than doubling the amount paid for one of Sir Donald Bradman's caps, that fetched $425,000 when auctioned off for charity back in 2003.

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be $50 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. It also constitutes his earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

