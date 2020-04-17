Here's Why You're Seeing Your Friends In Morphed 'coffin Dance' Videos And How You Can Too

A video showing a purported 'coffin dance' had gone viral a while earlier, spurring memes which netizens just could not get enough of. Now, however, while the memes are fading away, a new twist has emerged, with the coffin dance making its way to Instagram filters and, and that is why the photo and video-sharing platform's stories are now full of people morphed into the 'coffin dance'. If you too have been seeing your friends using the filter and are wondering how to get one, then read on to know how to do it yourself - here is your guide to using the 'coffin dance' filter on Instagram

What is 'coffin dance' filter?

The 'Coffin Dance' filter has become very popular on social media apps. In this filter, your face is morphed into the face of a group of persons who are holding a coffin and are doing a dance. Look at some of the 'coffin dance' filter videos below.

Es el mejor filtro de instagram en serio 🔝 Los negros del ataud 😂😂😂#instagram #filtro pic.twitter.com/jEAby0gaeu — Miguel 'el incombustible' (@Miguelsuxx) April 15, 2020

El diseñador @paulostoker (de Brasil) hizo ÉL SOLITO este filtro ZARPADO del meme del ataúd (el mejor de todos los que hay dando vueltas hasta ahora) en tan sólo UNA SEMANA Y MEDIA. Acá lo podés usar si querés: https://t.co/mF0wydaBF8 pic.twitter.com/R3JeAVXC22 — MATZORAMA (@matzorama) April 17, 2020

How to het the 'Coffin Dance' filter on Instagram:

Open your Instagram account, then from the search bar type in the name Paulostoker. Now you Tap the filter icon (shaped smile icon). Now search through the filter collection and choose the one that reads 'Coffin dance'. Tap the Coffin dance filter to try the Coffin dance filter, Now you tap Save effect, to save the Coffin dance filter, which is located next to the try button. Done.

Alternate way

Go to Instagram stories Go to 'Browse filters' Search for Coffindance filter You will see many variants of the Coffin Dance filter, click on the one by 'PauloStoker' You can try the filter on now.

