What Is The Toddler Candy Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been using social media to kill time as many countries have opted for lockdown. During this time, they have been interacting with their near and dear ones and rejoicing different social media challenges while practising social distancing. Among different dare games, puzzles, and trends, toddler candy challenge took the internet by storm. Also known as fruit snack challenge, it has been trending on TikTok these days.

What is the toddler candy challenge?

People are also sharing their hilarious toddler candy challenge videos on other social media platforms. The fruit snack challenge has been dominating social media users’ feed these days. However, some people have been wondering what is the toddler candy challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about the toddler candy challenge.

All about toddler challenge

Toddlers and candies are inseparable. Nowadays, parents have been testing their kids’ patience with toddler challenge TikTok. They put a tempting snack in front of their child and tell them to have some after waiting for a minute. During this time, parents leave the room for a moment. Toddler candy challenge tests their will power, patience, and obedience. That’s what is the toddler candy challenge is about. Moreover, toddler challenge TikTok has become quite funny and people have been rejoicing watching videos on social media.

Toddler challenge TikTok is popular among the general public and celebrities. Gabrielle Union also tried the fruit snack challenge with her one-year-old daughter, Kaavia. She shared the response video on her official Instagram handle. In the hilarious video clip, Union orders Kaavia to wait for the treat.

However, as she turns her back to step out of the room, the toddler gets off the couch and puts her hand in the snack bowl. Union shared the video with various laughing emoticons in the caption.

Kylie Jenner passed the test effortlessly. She shared a video of her daughter Stormi while she managed to resist her temptations as her mother asked her to. However, when Kylie Jenner returned, Stormi could not hide her happiness. She jumped to grab some chunks from the bowl of chocolates.

According to reports, psychologist Walter Mischel had already tested the children’s patience and will power before it surfaced on social media. He along with his team at Stanford University created a Marshmallow Test to study the science of self-control in toddlers. He offered them a choice that they could eat a marshmallow immediately or wait for fifteen minutes to get an extra. As per reports, children who passed the test with flying colours could use their willpower for long-term positive effects. But those who gobbled the snack up could change as they grew.

