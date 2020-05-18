Rohit Sharma Gets Creative In Completing Yuvraj Singh's 'KeepItUp' Challenge; Watch Video

Cricketing action all across the world has been halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited IPL 2020, as well as, several bilateral series were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country which has given them free time galore.

Rohit Sharma completes Yuvraj Singh's challenge, nominates Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant

Recently, a lot of cricketers are using this time off to interact with fans on social media through Instagram live sessions. At the same time, cricketers are doing their bit by urging people to stay home during this lockdown period. India opener Rohit Sharma has also been vocal about the importance of staying at home. Time and again, he has urged people to follow the guidelines laid by the government amidst the India lockdown.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to complete the #KeepItUp challenge given by Yuvraj Singh. In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen juggling a ball, but remarkably just with the handle of his bat. Rohit Sharma thanked Yuvraj Singh for the challenge saying that he is committed to staying home in these tough times.

Rohit Sharma further nominated Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant to innovate and commit to staying home to take the #KeepItUp challenge. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh had nominated Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh for the same challenge. Both the cricketers had also accepted and responded to Yuvraj's challenge in some style, with Tendulkar even completing it being blind-folded. Let's take a look at Rohit Sharma's tweet.

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Yuvraj Singh makes bold claim about India's preparation for 2019 World Cup

On Sunday Yuvraj Singh was in conversation with former England captain Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram live session. Yuvraj Singh bashed Virat Kohli's men and criticised the lack of experience in the 2019 World Cup squad, which resulted in their ouster from the tournament. The former all-rounder went to the extent of saying that India did not plan well for the mega event.

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM