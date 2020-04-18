‘Me At 20 Challenge’ Is Taking Twitter By Storm; Here's Everything You Need To Know

What’s Viral

‘When I was 20 challenge’ challenge is unlike all the challenges that are the result of lockdown boredom. Check out this interesting challenge.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
when I was 20 challenge

Unlike many challenges that require tagging and nomination to participate in the ‘When I was 20 challenge’ is just what the name suggests. Many Twitter users are looking back on their younger days with the help of this challenge. There are a list of captions that are funny and also reminisce the ‘golden age’ of youth. 'When I was 20 challenge' is a viral challenge almost all around the globe.

Also Read | From Sanya Malhotra To Mithila, Celebs Are Taking The JLoSuperbowlChallenge Amid Lockdown

‘When I was 20 challenge’ is all about nostalgia

Out of the many pictures that were shared on Twitter with the hashtag #MeAt20 it could be clearly seen that people are loving to look for their old pictures. Do not worry if you have not been tagged so far as this one does not require anyone tagging you to share. All it needs is a picture of when you were twenty years old. And guess what? Age does not matter. If you were twenty yesterday or twenty years ago, you can still share the picture on Twitter.

Some celebrities who have shared the pictures participating in 'When I was 20 challenge' 

Check out the many pictures shared on Twitter of the ‘When I was 20 challenge’ or ‘Me at 20 challenge’

Also Read | Ali Fazal Takes 'me At 20' Challenge, Shares Throwback Picture

Also Read | Alaya F Shows Her Fitness Prowess As She Performs 'Inversion Challenge'; See Video

Also Read | Roger Federer Shares Tennis Fan's Volley Challenge Video With Quirky Caption: Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories