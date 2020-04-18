‘Me At 20 Challenge’ Is Taking Twitter By Storm; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Unlike many challenges that require tagging and nomination to participate in the ‘When I was 20 challenge’ is just what the name suggests. Many Twitter users are looking back on their younger days with the help of this challenge. There are a list of captions that are funny and also reminisce the ‘golden age’ of youth. 'When I was 20 challenge' is a viral challenge almost all around the globe.

‘When I was 20 challenge’ is all about nostalgia

Out of the many pictures that were shared on Twitter with the hashtag #MeAt20 it could be clearly seen that people are loving to look for their old pictures. Do not worry if you have not been tagged so far as this one does not require anyone tagging you to share. All it needs is a picture of when you were twenty years old. And guess what? Age does not matter. If you were twenty yesterday or twenty years ago, you can still share the picture on Twitter.

Some celebrities who have shared the pictures participating in 'When I was 20 challenge'

#MeAt20 with my melon head and tiny little body, that was criticised for being too fat even then. You will never please everybody. So have that Easter egg for breakfast and relax pic.twitter.com/jGP1h0maFX — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) April 17, 2020

Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020

Check out the many pictures shared on Twitter of the ‘When I was 20 challenge’ or ‘Me at 20 challenge’

#MeAt20 I became a Krishna devotee in Communist Russia. Thanks to #ISKCON & Srila Prabhupada! pic.twitter.com/ayikRCyr1n — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20

I was faculty for coaching for Civil Services ( UPSC/GPSC ) during my twenties. Those were the days. Photo clicked by one of my students then. pic.twitter.com/VMKicXO8Sb — Deepak Meghani (@DeepakMeghani) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20 at the ABC teashop in Baker Street, London, 1968. (Incredibly, the girl on the left is sitting opposite me right now, 52 years later. We’re having a late breakfast. And she looks just the same. Counting my blessings. And some.) pic.twitter.com/ai0lC5okMD — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) April 18, 2020

