What Is World Sparrow Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Read Details

House sparrow is one of the most common and oldest bird species on earth. It has evolved with humans over time and is still found in abundance across the world. However, in the last few years, the sparrow has been experiencing a decline in its habitat. This also indicates that our environment is continually degrading and causing massive effects on our health.

Besides affecting the house sparrow’s population, pollution has a major unseen impact on our day-to-day life. Read on to know what is World Sparrow Day and why it is celebrated:

What is World Sparrow Day?

Therefore, considering the threat of pollution and carelessness towards birds’ population, World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20. This day encourages people to appreciate and attract attention to biodiversity. According to reports, the sparrow conversation emerged out of an informal conversation in the Nature Forever Society of India’s office.

Why is World Sparrow Day celebrated?

Combining their efforts with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France and various non-profit organisations, World Sparrow Day came into being. In 2010, it was first celebrated in many countries of the world. This day, people participated in different competitions, campaigns and took interviews. To date, over 50 countries actively celebrate World Sparrow Day.

The Nature Forever Society’s owner Mohammed Dilawar is a renowned Indian conservationist. He started his work by creating awareness and conserving house sparrows in Nasik. Dilawar also received awards for his efforts.

Also read: When Is Dairy Free Cone Day 2020? Dairy Queen Postpones Their Annual Free Cone Day

Also read: When Is Rita's Free Cone Day 2020? Is Rita's Free Cone Day Postponed Like DQ's?

World Sparrow Day 2020 theme

This year’s World Sparrow Day’s theme is “I Love Sparrows”. There is a belief that will grab more people’s attention and help them in joining events organised this day to protect the birds from extinction. The theme will make people realise how special is their bond with house sparrows. Moreover, this will remind them of the bond, love, and childhood memories with the birds and make them come ahead for their protection.

Also read: What Is Rita's Free Cone Day? Why It Is Celebrated? Read Details

Also read: What Is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Know The Importance Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.