‘What Splits Itself Before Splitting?’ Is A Fun But Tricky Question | Answer Here

If the lockdown is taking the best of you and you are wondering what to do with all the spare time at hand, then here is a suggestion. Pick up some riddles to solve. It is an exercise to your brain and after a boring day, your brain will need the reboot. Solve riddles and puzzles that are tricky and will take a lot of thinking. Make the best use of your time!

‘What splits itself before splitting?’, did you know?

‘What splits itself before splitting?’ is related to nature. The answer to this riddle is very logical. However, it needs some thinking. Here is a hint: The answer is very bright. You can make this activity more fun by asking family members to compete with you. Time the entire process and check who wins

‘What splits itself before splitting?’ answer:

The answer is: Lightning, it splits and strikes at several places and also splits the things that it hits on.

How to engage more people in the ‘What splits itself before splitting?’ riddle

Copy or save the above question ‘What splits itself before splitting?’

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the riddle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such teasers.

Share the question but not the ‘What splits itself before splitting?’ answer

Only give them the answer when they have tried two or three times.

