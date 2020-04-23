Tom Was Hired To Paint 1-100 | Here's The Answer To The Riddle With A Logical Explanation

Tom was hired to paint 1-100 riddle is being shared over WhatsApp and social media for quite some time now. The riddle is going viral during the current lockdown as such riddles are an important source of entertainment for many during this time.

A lot of people are trying to solve the riddle and they are wondering whether their answer is correct or not. To all the people who are wondering about Tom was hired to paint 1-100 riddle answer, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tom was hired to paint 1-100 full riddle

The Tom was hired to paint riddle goes as, "In a new hotel containing 100 rooms, Tom was hired to paint the numbers from 1-100 on the doors. How many times will Tom have to paint the number 8?"

In Tom was hired to paint 1-100 riddle, one is supposed to find out how many 8’s are there from 1 to 100. Therefore to get Tom was hired to paint answer, one should count the number of 8’s from the numbers 1 to 100. Before going down to know Tom was hired to paint answer, see if you can count the 8’s in 1 to 100.

Tom was hired to paint riddle answer

Tom was hired to paint answer is 20. Here is the logical explanation of Tom was hired to paint 1-100 riddle To get the correct answer, one needs to single out all the numbers from 1 to 100 which contain the number 8. So the total number of 8’s between 1 to 100 are as follows: 8, 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, 68, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 98. There are only 19 numbers in total which have the number 8. However, in 88 there are two eights. Therefore the answer becomes 20 and not 19.

