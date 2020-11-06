WhatsApp’s New Disappearing Messages Feature Triggers Hilarious Memes

As WhatsApp rolled out its new disappearing messages feature, several internet users took to Twitter to share their thoughts with hilarious memes. The new feature will let users send a message that disappears after seven days of sending it. WhatsApp, in a statement, said that they started with seven days because they thought it offers “peace of mind” that conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so users don’t forget what they were chatting about.

The feature can be enabled by either user in a particular chat and it is also available for group chats. However, in the case of groups, the disappearing messages feature can only be enabled or disabled by any of the group admins.

WhatsApp disappearing messages feature triggers memes

Soon after the launch, several netizens shared hilarious memes. While some users shared a popular ‘Singham’ memes, others shared a ‘Golmaal’ meme and wrote, “#WhatsApp is launching message disappearing feature. *le Snapchat to there users: Party badal liya s****”. One user joked how the new feature will make life difficult for girls. Another shared a video for guys whose girlfriends fight using old chats. Check out some trending posts below;

#WhatsApp introduces ‘disappearing messages’ feature



Le nibbi who used to pass time by reading old messages : pic.twitter.com/IiTPd0XZHj — TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces message disappearing features.



Boy whose girlfriend uses the old chat for blackmailing and fighting: pic.twitter.com/5fw4bLm5Hc — Kobir (@shefaardd) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces Disappearing feature for chats..



Le WhatsApp messages after 7 days: pic.twitter.com/I4zlvvjSNR — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces Disappearing feature for chats



Le Telegram right now : pic.twitter.com/SwBfJ78frj — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp

People who screenshot, seeing others cry about disappearing chats: pic.twitter.com/0CcWcvDnZZ — Mumbling Pens 🖋 (@Writelings) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces message disappearing feature

*Chats after 7 days pic.twitter.com/rLwAgm4Tjy — ($) Kuch Nahi (@Just_said_it) November 5, 2020

Every one right now:-

Whatsapp had copied Telegram's 7 day msg disappearing features

.

Meanwhile whatsapp pic.twitter.com/gNqF8Lxlbm — Aman reza (@the_blessed_ink) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp announcing it's new message disappearing feature.



Girls when they wanted to scroll and show previous messages during fight: pic.twitter.com/er9irKbjAZ — Keyur Joshi (@Keyurj23) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces message disappearing feature..

*WhatsApp after 7 days to chats : pic.twitter.com/EX7EnP2Vrt — Sarcasticjeevan 🎭 (@sarcasticjeevn) November 6, 2020

WhatsApp will be rolling out the new disappearing messages feature to all users by the end of this month. It will be available across all major platforms including iOS, Android, Web and KaiOS. However, you should note that the feature may not be available on your device after updating to the latest version as the company is still in the process of rolling out the feature.

It is also worth noting out the media files sent in a chat will still be downloaded on your device if auto-download is turned on, although they will still disappear from the chat. Also, a disappearing message will not disappear in a forwarded chat.

